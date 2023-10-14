Homemade Dessert Dips, Ranked Worst To Best
Creamy, homemade dips should not be restricted to savory recipes. Sweet dessert dips are equally fun and share the same creative potential as their savory relatives. Though they may not be categorized as full-fledged desserts, they are the easiest and the fastest way to assemble something sweet if you have guests over.
Dessert dips are great for entertaining, as guests are encouraged to participate in the process and join in the dipping adventure. The recipes are easily tweaked, and the wide selection of dipping snacks allows guests to customize the dip to their taste. Last but not least, these dips can be masterfully presented to the point that no one could ever tell that they were whipped up in a matter of minutes.
This selection includes the most popular dessert dips. Though they will all keep your guests happy, some rank slightly better due to the ideal balance of flavors and texture.
14. Chocolate hummus
You might know hummus as a creamy chickpea spread that usually comes in a savory version amped up with garlic, tahini, salt, and a touch of citrus. The usual tweaks include adding roasted red peppers, beans, pumpkin, or avocado, but you will sometimes come across a sweet variety such as chocolate-based hummus, which makes a great dessert dip.
The preparation is simple and calls for cocoa, milk, and drained chickpeas — for the easiest version, use the pre-cooked canned chickpeas. Alternatively, along with cocoa powder, you can also blend in melted chocolate. Choose sweeteners according to preference, but honey or maple syrup will better complement chickpeas and their earthy character. A touch of vanilla would also be an excellent addition, while a handful of chocolate chips could do wonders for the texture. This dip is easily made into a vegan-friendly version by swapping some ingredients and using plant-based milk.
Chocolate hummus is a dip you can serve with fresh fruit or neutral-flavored crackers. Although it is a great and relatively healthy option, it often comes across as too dense. It is certainly a dip with a lot of character.
13. Banana cream dip
Banana cream pie is a dessert that combines crispy pie crust with sliced bananas, velvety custard, and usually a generous serving of whipped cream. The pie calls for some skill and time, and if you lack both, the best idea is to easily recreate the flavors in a creamy dessert dip.
These dips mostly rely on the instant banana pudding as the base, which is then enriched with whipped cream, cream cheese, or sometimes a combination of both. Vanilla is an obligatory aroma, and the dessert is best sweetened with powdered sugar. If banana pudding is not available, a vanilla-flavored version paired with banana essence will also deliver similar results. Of course, banana slices should be added on top.
Due to the addition of pudding that often has a somewhat simple, one-dimensional character, this dip does not offer much in the flavor department. Still, it is a great solution for anyone who enjoys the taste of bananas and likes their use in desserts. This dip is ideal with vanilla wafers. When combined, the two will resonate the same textures and flavors you can find in a banana cream pie. Of course, most fruits — including bananas — would pair with it nicely.
12. Vanilla yogurt dip
Yogurt-based dips are a great way to make classic dessert dips more nutritious. You can toy with flavors, but vanilla is the most suitable partner for the tangy yogurt base.
This is an effortless dip based on vanilla-flavored yogurt. Any yogurt style is suitable for this recipe, but make sure to skip the low-fat versions. The yogurt is sweetened and should be beefed up with more vanilla, preferably with something that will deliver sweet, natural vanilla notes. A touch of spice, preferably cinnamon or nutmeg, would add more depth to this fruit dip, and a whiff of citrus zest would brighten the whole combo. As this dip requires a firmer backbone, swap the sugar with good-quality honey.
If you prefer lighter flavors paired with a touch of zing, this dip will be right up your alley. It's also a great idea if you want to cut on calories, but you can also rely on it as an excellent base dip that you can easily build upon. If you are into richer, more luscious, and fattier textures, you may not prefer the thinner consistency and the slightly muted flavor profile of this yogurt dip.
11. Oreo dip
If you are tired of the same-old process of dipping Oreos into milk, try the reverse approach and turn the cookies into a dip. This is the best way to give them a new, refreshed look and, at the same time, create a fun, sweet snack.
One way to make Oreo dip is to crush the whole cookies and blend them with whipped cream, cream cheese, and condensed milk. This version does not call for sweeteners and requires just a short mix until the consistency is light and airy. The alternative approach is even more simple and can be your go-to solution when the sweet craving hits and all you have is a pack of Oreos. This version separates the cookies from the creamy center. The cookies get crushed, and the cream is heated and mixed until smooth. All that is left is to fold the cookies with the cream and serve the dip with dippers of choice.
The controversial dilemma that always comes up regarding Oreo dip is whether it is acceptable to use Oreos to eat it. The answer is always a firm, unequivocal yes. Strawberries, apples, or graham crackers are potentially great matches, but skip salty snacks in this combo.
10. Piña Colada dip
Piña Colada is a cocktail made for the warm summer nights. Packed with coconut cream, pineapple, and rum, it brims with tropical flavors and blends into a creamy mix that can transport you to a beach destination in a single sip. If you want to play with a similar profile, the easiest way is to use the ingredients in a dessert dip.
You can make the creamy base with cream cheese, whipped topping, marshmallow fluff, or any combination you prefer, but let pineapple and coconut act as star ingredients. Thin the base with pineapple juice and blend the chunks into the dip. Shredded coconut packs a lot of flavor, but a dash of coconut extract is perfectly acceptable if you wish to enhance it. You can absolutely make the alcohol-free version, but a touch of rum will complement the flavors without overpowering other ingredients.
This tropical dip is versatile and can work with cookies and crackers, but it finds the best partner in fresh fruit, especially with varieties that share a similar flavor profile. Piña Colada dip is mouthwatering and playful but has a short time frame in which to enjoy it, as its character only aligns with warm, summer months.
9. Nutella dip
If you've never had Nutella, you are missing out on the world's best hazelnut spread. This luscious chocolate cream comes from Italy and has iconic status in Europe. Yes, it was intended as a bread spread, but no one will judge you if you lick it directly off the spoon. It's just that good. Nutella already leans into the creamy spectrum and needs just a little to become a wonderful dessert dip.
The easiest way to do it is to thin it with milk and add just a touch of sweetness. This version will keep all those pronounced, nutty flavors and the dark chocolate profile that are ideal for those who like more concentrated flavors. You can also mix it with cream cheese or whipped cream to attain a dip with a lighter texture and flavor.
There are no wrong options when it comes to Nutella-style dip. Sweet or savory options work well, and you can pair it with most cracker styles, cookies, or fresh fruit. Even marshmallows are an option if you want to mimic homemade s'mores. The only downside to this dip is that Nutella is not really a budget-friendly option, and you really have to like the robust intensity of chocolate and hazelnuts to become a fan.
8. Lemon meringue pie dip
Lemon meringue is a classic pastry flavor most famous for its role in a rich pie. If lemon meringue pie is your idea of dessert heaven, this lemon-flavored dip will deliver similar results with minimal effort. Condensed milk is the secret ingredient in this dip that will create stability, but it will also contribute to the texture and even add to the sweetness. To get intense lemon flavors, you will have to add lemon zest (as it is the more aromatic part), but fresh lemon juice is also essential to cut through the heavy foundation. Don't skimp on the meringue; it's supposed to act as a sticky, gooey counterbalance to the zesty cream.
This is the ultimate dip for lemon fans who prefer its sharpness and bold character. For those who like more subdued flavors, this lemony, meringue-adorned dip might be too intense and overly decadent in texture and flavor.
7. S'mores dip
S'mores dip sounds like a grown-up version of your favorite campfire dessert. This dip toys with the flavors and textures of classic s'mores but serves it all in a slightly different package.
This is one of the few dessert dips that require baking, which makes it slightly fussier, but it is still a relatively simple recipe. The process starts with an oven-safe dish filled with chocolate chips and topped with marshmallows. You can switch the chips with chocolate bars, but the chips are preferred as they melt faster and more evenly. Dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips work best here as they balance the marshmallowy sweetness, but you can be adventurous and play with other flavors. When the dip is assembled, it goes inside the oven until the chocolate becomes a creamy, melted puddle. At the same time, marshmallows will soften and attain a light caramel char. Graham crackers are the ultimate dipper with this combination, but anything crunchy and sturdy enough to break through the marshmallows is a great option.
This dip is perfect for all marshmallow fans, but the gooey, sticky texture and the overwhelming sweetness might be too much to make the dish a part of your standard dessert routine. For kids, it could potentially be the perfect dessert dip.
6. Caramel dip
Sticky, sweet caramel is one of those classic flavors that will always be popular. It works in cakes, cupcakes, and pies but also doubles as a great dessert dip. It already has the ideal dipping consistency, so you just need to repurpose it and serve it with your favorite dipping snacks.
There are several ways to assemble a caramel dip. The easiest option is to melt caramel bits or caramels and thin the mix with cream or milk until you get a smooth, spreadable consistency. The other, more traditional but also more time-consuming option is to make the standard caramel by melting sugar and adding butter and whipped cream. Both options will result in a thick, gooey caramel sauce. Add some crumbled toffee on top for the final touch, but make sure not to overdo it, as it will make the whole thing too sweet.
Apples are the all-time favorite partners served with caramel, but graham crackers are also a great accompaniment. Traditionally, caramel and chocolate go well together, so consider serving chocolate-covered crackers or pretzels. Feel free to go with something salty, as caramel gets accentuated with a hint of salt. This is an excellent dip for all caramel fans, but it might be over the top for those who can't get past the texture and potent sweetness.
5. Peanut butter dip
Peanut butter is an all-American staple that mostly finds its use in sandwiches and cookies. But, this multilayered spread has much more potential in home kitchens. It adds to the nutritional aspect and can considerably improve the texture, but most importantly, a spoonful can add tons of nutty flavors to sweet or savory dishes. Because of its distinctive, spreadable consistency, peanut butter is a perfect base for a dessert dip.
In its original form, peanut butter is often dense and firm, so you usually need to thin it out to turn it into a dessert dip. You can do this by blending it with cream cheese or yogurt. If you want to recreate classic fluffernutter, add some marshmallow fluff to the mix. You'll also probably want to add some sweetness before you whip it up.
Peanut butter is already known to make a fantastic dip on its own, so it is not surprising that this upgraded version has a legion of fans. Peanut butter dip will be fantastic for fruits, especially if you want to recreate it in a nutrient-dense version, but it will be a perfect match with most cookies or graham crackers.
4. Pumpkin pie dip
Pumpkin pie dip is an easy solution if you are craving comforting pumpkin spice flavors but can't be bothered to make the whole pie. It is also a great way to use any leftover pumpkin puree to make a lovely weeknight snack.
This dip whips up in no time. The smooth, canned pumpkin should be the base of the dip, and you can cream it with whipped topping or cream cheese. Sweeten the mix to taste and add your favorite fall spices. For the easiest solution, opt for the pumpkin pie spice mix, or make your signature spice combo with anything you prefer or have inside the spice cabinet.
Pumpkin pie dip has a fabulous, silky-smooth texture, aromatic complexity, and fantastic depth of flavor. It is a perfect dessert dip, but it is slightly restricted by the seasons; you can't think of it as an all-rounder suitable for any time of the year. It is an ideal option to whip up when the weather gets cooler. For a healthy, balanced alternative, serve it with sliced apple, but crackers would also complement it nicely. Pair the dip with spiced cookies for an extra dose of pumpkin pie flavors.
3. Brownie batter dip
This dip is usually built on a creamy base that combines softened butter and smooth cream cheese, but you can use Greek yogurt or nut butter as more wholesome options. Though you want that gooey mouthfeel of a classic brownie, the dip needs to be a bit more lightweight, so the mix is usually thinned with milk or whipped topping. The chocolate flavor comes from a generous dose of dark cocoa powder, and the profile is completed with vanilla and sugar. If you want to keep the dip dark and heavy, you can always go with a classic, ganache-style mix of melted chocolate and heavy cream. This option will call for some time in the fridge until it sets, but the result will be a velvety smooth mix with a massive chocolate character. To add more texture and crunch, the base is easily tweaked with chocolate chips or candy.
This is the perfect option for those who like to dip their fingers into cake batter and those who want their dips on the heavier side. Chocolate brownie dip is incredibly versatile and pairs with sweet and salty snacks. Fruits will balance its brawny character with freshness, but the crispy crackers, cookies, or pretzels will add an excellent textural component.
2. Cookie dough-style dip
This dip recreates the flavors of classic cookie dough, so expect buttery sweetness, hints of toffee, and a bold flavor profile. In most cases, this dip will steer toward the traditional chocolate chip cookie. You will usually find it dotted with bits of dark chocolate chips that will contribute to the texture and flavor.
The base for cookie dough dip is usually made with cream cheese and butter. Both should be softened and whipped until blended into a smooth mix. For a more robust, dough-like flavor and more stable texture, you perhaps want to add just a touch of flour, but make sure to heat treat the flour first to create a safe, no-bake dip. Always opt for brown sugar to attain that darker, more muscular structure of a classic cookie dough. You can even use dark brown sugar to make it more potent, but the light version is also suitable. Vanilla will help attain that classic cookie taste, and you can mix in crunchy chocolate chips for an optional but much-welcomed addition.
This dip requires some refrigeration, as it might be too runny at room temperature. Although the beauty of the cookie dough dip is in its deeper flavors and complex character, it does miss a fresh, sharper note and might seem too intense for some. It works with various dipping snacks but finds its ideal partner in something crunchy, so think of wafers, cookies, pretzels, or crackers.
1. Chocolate chip cheesecake dip
Chocolate chip cheesecake is the most wonderful flavor combination for a dessert dip. It delivers bright, clean flavors accompanied by a whiff of sharpness. This perfect balance is complemented by a silky-smooth texture that completely coats the palate while chocolate chips add a fun, textural element that helps to break into the sweetness with the specks of crunchy bitterness.
The dip is quickly assembled and calls for standard ingredients that most have on hand. The base is made with cream cheese that is smoothed with an addition of whipped cream or milk. Powdered sugar is the best sweetener in this combo as it is subtle enough not to compromise the balance. Vanilla, in any shape or form, is the only spice addition needed here, but if you are feeling adventurous, try to test flavors such as mint or cinnamon. Try upgrading it into a fully grown-up version with a touch of liquor.
Though similar to the cookie dough dip, this is a lighter and more approachable version with a multilayered character that pairs with countless dipping options. If you want to mimic classic cheesecake flavors, graham crackers are the go-to solution, but this dip would work nicely with wafer cookies and even spiced crackers. Fresh fruit is the natural partner for cheesecake, and you can virtually pair any fruit with this incredibly creamy dip. Essentially, this is a universal flavor that most will appreciate and can easily pair with their favorite snack.