Vegan Tofu Tikka Masala Recipe

This twist on the classic Indian dish is flavorful, satisfying, and easy to make. This recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Feta Topalu, combines the rich and aromatic flavors of traditional tikka masala with tofu instead of paneer, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a plant-based, dairy-free alternative.

While this dish is packed with flavor, it doesn't require many ingredients and it can be made in under 45 minutes. Topalu notes, "Because this dish comes together rather quickly, it makes it ideal for a weeknight dinner." It can be served simply with rice and bread or can become one dish in a vegan feast.

With its creamy tomato-based sauce, soft chunks of tofu, and a harmonious blend of spices, this dish is a great version of the original that's easy to customize and adapt to the ingredients in your pantry. Whether you're a lifelong vegan or simply looking to explore new flavors, this vegan tofu tikka masala will leave you satisfied.