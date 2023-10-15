The Best Way To Cook Honeynut Squash

When it comes to cooking and baking with winter squash, everyone has their favorites. Often, butternut gets all the attention. Maybe you're excited to make some comforting butternut squash soup or add it to tacos, burritos, or a tasty risotto. There are countless recipes that include the nutritious orange fruit. But if you've never cooked honeynut squash before, maybe it's time to give butternut squash's smaller and sweeter offspring a shot.

Anything you typically use butternut squash for, you can substitute honeynut squash. But keep in mind, according to chef Dan Barber, it's "about ten times the sweetness and squash flavor of the workaday butternut" (via Saveur). For this reason, the best way to cook honeynut squash is to roast it, which will help coax its intense sweet caramel and nutty flavors to the surface.

The honeynut squash is easier to cut through compared to other kinds, which is also a plus. Just as you would any other squash, slice it in half, scoop out the seeds and guts, and roast it in the oven. Because it's already so sweet, it doesn't need a lot of extra ingredients to make it the perfect dinner side dish. Perhaps a butter and cinnamon glaze, a walnut-brown sugar crumble, or candied pecans and herbs like sage are enough to dress the honeynut squash up after it's roasted, but don't go overboard: let the honeynut's natural sweetness and flavor shine through.