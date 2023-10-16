What Are Stuffed Turkey Wings And How Do You Make Them?

While chicken wings are a loud and proud addition to every game day, turkey wings are an underused alternative. And, stuffed turkey wings? Essentially unheard of unless you live in the southern U.S., particularly Louisiana.

Stuffed turkey wings are a rural, Creole dish prepared with Creole or Cajun seasonings and cooked over the course of many hours. This dish is a bit higher maintenance than chicken wings but oh-so worth it. Plus, you get all the warmth of Thanksgiving dinner from the cooked turkey with only a fraction of the effort of cooking a whole bird.

Of course, just like a Thanksgiving dinner spread, every stuffed turkey wing recipe is different. Some people stuff the turkey wing with cooked veggies or sofrito, and others use a cornbread dressing for stuffing. One thing's for certain, though –- no matter which ingredients you stuff your turkey wing with, you can't go wrong with a low-and-slow cook.