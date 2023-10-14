Fiadone Is The Corsican Cheesecake You Deserve

There are many styles of cheesecake to love, but one you may not have heard of — and definitely need to try — is known as fiadone, a Corsican specialty. Corsica is a Mediterranean island and French territory that rests between Italy and France, and while it's certainly influenced by its neighbors, fiadone is uniquely Corsican. Its key ingredient is the national cheese, known as brocciu, which is a fresh sheep or goat's cheese.

Corsica is somewhat of an anomaly. Its mountainous hillsides welcome skiers in the winter, and tourists flock to its gorgeous beaches in the summer. It's upon these mountains that the island's goats and sheep graze. As their milk is the source of brocciu, fiadone is a symbol of the island's flavors, as well as its unique landscape and agriculture. After dinner in Corsica, fiadone is often served as a final course alongside a glass of dessert wine.

When exactly fiadone was created is unclear. However, based on the island's proximity to Italy and the dessert's similarity to Italian flans, its creation likely occurred sometime after the 16th century, when flans first made their way into cookbooks.