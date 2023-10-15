Can You Tip Aldi Workers?

When you use national grocery delivery and in-store shopping services apps such as Instacart, UberEats, and DoorDash, it is customary to leave a tip for the individual bringing the groceries. But, how does it work at Aldi when you order grocery delivery or curbside grocery pickup? Can you tip the employees? The answer is both yes and no depending on the type of service being provided, though it is never required.

As a general rule, all in-store Aldi workers cannot accept tips. If you order curbside grocery pickup through Aldi, the workers are expected to not accept tips that are offered. As stated on the company's website, "We appreciate the gesture, but please do not tip Aldi curbside shoppers." Aldi grocery delivery is a different story. There is actually a default tip that is set to 10% when you place your order, but you can also customize it to the gratuity percentage of your choosing. Aldi offers pre-set amounts of 5, 10, and 15% that can be selected, as well.