The Deep Fried Ice Cream That Left TikTok In Shambles

Fried ice cream is one of those treats that looks virtually the same no matter where you get it, which, more often than not, is probably at your favorite local Mexican restaurant. Typically, this treat consists of a large scoop of ice cream -– usually vanilla -– that has been battered and coated in a layer of cornflakes and quickly deep-fried, giving it the perfect balance of a crispy, golden brown exterior with a cool and creamy inside. Therefore, when TikToker Andy Hearnden, a.k.a. @andy_cooks, took to the social media platform recently to share an at-home version of the sinfully delicious treat that looked completely different from the norm, it's not entirely surprising that his followers went into a bit of a tizzy over the dessert.

In a TikTok video posted on October 7, Hearnden showed just how easy it really is to make fried ice cream at home by swapping frozen scoops of ice cream for another summertime fave: a classic, pre-made ice cream cone. The TikToker is seen setting up a traditional breading station and proceeds to dip the ice cream portion of the dessert in flour, eggs, and cornflakes that have been crushed in a food processor. He then fries the battered half of the treat in a pot of oil, resulting in a satisfyingly crispy fried ice cream cone that TikTokers didn't exactly know how to feel about.