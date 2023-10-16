A Copycat Wendy's Baconator Is Actually Simple To Make At Home
Few burgers have the name recognition of Wendy's Baconator. The very mention of this burger evokes the image of a soft bun piled high with a half-pound of beef, six pieces of bacon, cheese, ketchup, and mayo. While Wendy's will always be the originator of this beloved burger, there may come a time when you want to make it on your own — if only to achieve burger-making mastery. Mashed recipe developer Jason Goldstein has created a Wendy's Baconator copycat recipe that comes together in just a few steps and tastes just like the original.
While it's simple to recreate in your own kitchen, the Baconator is rich with complex symbolism, representing the pinnacle of fast-food burgers since its release in 2007. The chain sold more than 68 million of the burger in its first nine months, bringing it out of a years-long sales slump. More than 15 years later, this mammoth burger is still hugely popular. If you're looking to add a hefty, meaty sandwich to your recipe rolodex, this copycat is a great place to start.
For a better Baconator, add more bacon
To recreate the iconic Wendy's Baconator, Goldstein has a foolproof formula. This burger is a work of art, so the person making it must act as an artist, and that begins with shaping the patties into the classic Wendy's square. Use an 80/20 blend of beef, divided into four quarter-ounce portions. From there, season the patties, and place them in the skillet.
The bacon portion of this Wendy's copycat is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure because, Goldstein said, you can cook it however you want. Pop it in the oven, heat it in a skillet, or use a microwave for convenience. Goldstein opts for eight pieces of bacon, while the original is served with six. After all your elements are cooked, the final step is to assemble the burgers. The cheese, bacon, and burger patties go on in layers, followed by a dollop of mayo and ketchup.
This recipe is ideal for any beef and bacon lovers who would rather make their own perfect Wendy's copycat than pull up to a drive-thru.