A Copycat Wendy's Baconator Is Actually Simple To Make At Home

Few burgers have the name recognition of Wendy's Baconator. The very mention of this burger evokes the image of a soft bun piled high with a half-pound of beef, six pieces of bacon, cheese, ketchup, and mayo. While Wendy's will always be the originator of this beloved burger, there may come a time when you want to make it on your own — if only to achieve burger-making mastery. Mashed recipe developer Jason Goldstein has created a Wendy's Baconator copycat recipe that comes together in just a few steps and tastes just like the original.

While it's simple to recreate in your own kitchen, the Baconator is rich with complex symbolism, representing the pinnacle of fast-food burgers since its release in 2007. The chain sold more than 68 million of the burger in its first nine months, bringing it out of a years-long sales slump. More than 15 years later, this mammoth burger is still hugely popular. If you're looking to add a hefty, meaty sandwich to your recipe rolodex, this copycat is a great place to start.