How A Sheet Pan Will Make Your Burgers The Perfect Wendy's Copycat

If you've ever tried to make a Wendy's-style burger at home, you've probably wondered how to recreate those iconic square patties. The good news is there's an easy solution, and it only requires a sheet pan and a convection oven or air fryer. The ingredients are incredibly simple too: just ground beef, seasonings, burger buns, and American cheese. However, if you want to use the technique as the starting point to execute a full Baconator copycat recipe, be our guest.

A TikTok creator demonstrated the easy method in a video, starting things out by laying a giant square slab of ground beef on a sheet pan lined with aluminum foil. Next, they season the meat before sliding the sheet pan into the convection oven and setting it to air broil. After watching the burger cook to a delicious brown color, they topped it with four slices of American cheese, cutting the patty into four even squares. Lastly, they divided up the burgers on buns to recreate the full Wendy's experience.

"I think this is how Wendy's makes their burgers..." the text in the video read, though commenters disagreed. "As someone who currently works at Wendy's I can say 100% that we don't do this," one person wrote. And yes, it's true, while Wendy's patties come from fresh beef (living up to its claim of never using frozen patties) they actually come precut.