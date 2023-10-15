Beer Is The Secret Ingredient For Flavorful Mushroom Swiss Burgers

It's hard to improve upon a good burger, but a mushroom and Swiss burger harnesses the decadence of a pub favorite and marries it with the umami flavors of caramelized mushrooms. This classic burger combo undoubtedly falls into the comfort food category, but it has the elegance of a fancy dish served "al funghi."

The key to perfecting such a delightful combination of flavors is perfectly cooking your mushrooms. For a flavorful mushroom Swiss hamburger recipe, Mashed recipe developer Michelle McGlinn recommended cooking the mushrooms in beer at a low temperature to deepen their flavor and add complexity to the dish. The mushrooms will absorb the beer while cooking, and you'll end up with a deliciously juicy topping for your burger.

While mushrooms have a somewhat divisive reputation — people tend to love them or hate them — this recipe yields irresistible results that can change any hater's mind. Pair this burger with French fries, sweet potato fries, or salad for a complete, restaurant-quality meal.