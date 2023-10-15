Beer Is The Secret Ingredient For Flavorful Mushroom Swiss Burgers
It's hard to improve upon a good burger, but a mushroom and Swiss burger harnesses the decadence of a pub favorite and marries it with the umami flavors of caramelized mushrooms. This classic burger combo undoubtedly falls into the comfort food category, but it has the elegance of a fancy dish served "al funghi."
The key to perfecting such a delightful combination of flavors is perfectly cooking your mushrooms. For a flavorful mushroom Swiss hamburger recipe, Mashed recipe developer Michelle McGlinn recommended cooking the mushrooms in beer at a low temperature to deepen their flavor and add complexity to the dish. The mushrooms will absorb the beer while cooking, and you'll end up with a deliciously juicy topping for your burger.
While mushrooms have a somewhat divisive reputation — people tend to love them or hate them — this recipe yields irresistible results that can change any hater's mind. Pair this burger with French fries, sweet potato fries, or salad for a complete, restaurant-quality meal.
Caramelize your mushrooms in beer for intense umami flavor
When making McGlinn's mushroom and Swiss burgers, you don't want to take any shortcuts on your mushrooms. That means you'll need to set aside some time to caramelize them. Start the caramelization process by cooking the mushrooms in butter and sugar. Then, once they've started to darken, pour in a splash of beer. This is the best way to cook mushrooms because they absorb the liquid like a sponge. At that point, you can turn the heat to low. Leave the shrooms simmering until all the beer is gone.
When selecting your beer, opt for something light-to medium-bodied. Lagers make a nice choice for their sweet flavors. Or, use a porter to infuse your mushrooms with richness. Whatever you choose, make sure you keep the heat low so the mushrooms cook slowly.
From start to finish, McGlin's recipe takes about a half-hour. If you have any leftovers, which is doubtful, store the burgers and mushrooms in separate airtight containers. You can reheat them in the microwave next time you want to enjoy your delicious creation.