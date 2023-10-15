French Onion Soup And Chicken Pot Pie Make For The Most Comforting Combination

It's hard to beat a piping hot bowl of French onion soup. This classic dish, which marries sweet and savory flavors with cheesy goodness, is basically the epitome of comfort food. Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson takes this decadent soup to another level with Slow Cooker French Onion Chicken. It's a hybrid of chicken pot pie and French onion soup, and it'll have you busting out your Crock Pot pronto.

Johnson's recipe transforms what would ordinarily be considered an appetizer dish into a main course, giving it a hearty infusion of protein. You may shed a few tears making this, as you must chop four large onions, but trust that it'll be worth it in the end. The prep time is minimal for this dish — about 10 minutes. But you'll need to set aside around 6 hours for the slow cooker to do its job, tenderizing the chicken and bringing out all of that delicious caramelized onion-y flavor. "I love how easy this is. It feels like you worked hard, but in reality, the slow cooker does all the work," Johnson says.