Turn Your Cookies Into Sticks For A More Elegant-Looking Treat

The time spent experimenting and baking during the holidays can unlock unique treats to delight throughout the year. Whether you love entertaining friends, hosting dinner parties, or giving out baked goods to coworkers, finding different ways to elevate your favorite treats for any season can keep things fun and exciting.

Homemade cookies are a tried and true classic that are well-known and well-loved. There are endless cookie recipes, from chocolate chip to sugar to peanut butter and everything in between. However, to make your cookies look fancier and more unique than a typical circle allows, consider changing their shape by turning them into sticks. Cookie sticks create the perfect vessel for dipping in tea, dunking in chocolate, or wrapping in a gift basket.

The trick to this twist on a classic cookie is quite simple to pull off. Once you've made your cookie dough, layer it with parchment paper and roll it out; it should be flat and relatively thin. For crunchier cookie sticks, the dough should mimic a thick pie crust. For chewier cookies, leave the dough on the thicker side. Once the dough is rolled flat, cut it into strips with a knife or pizza cutter and bake them on a cookie sheet until they reach your desired texture.