How Many Potatoes Are Actually In A Pound?

Food weights can be confusing, especially to us home chefs who are, let's say, kitchen-logic simple. We carry on, heads high, but we admit to culinary shortcomings, like our inability to look at a food and know its basic weight and measurements. Take an average package of blueberries for example. It's a pint, so we can count on it for 16 ounces, right? Actually, not true — a pint of blueberries weighs 12 ounces. Turns out, that mix-up is one of the more common mistakes everyone makes measuring dry ingredients. A less commonly known measurement, at least among novice home chefs, is how many potatoes are in a pound.

The answer: it depends. One commercially-sold, large russet potato weighs about a pound. Two medium-sized potatoes also make a pound. Three small potatoes make a pound (you get where this is going). Essentially if one or more potatoes fit in your hand comfortably, it is reasonable to assume that you are holding about a pound of potatoes.

You might be surprised to learn that a large baked potato offers an entire pound of food (especially if you're serving it as a side dish to an already hefty steak), but we might reason that it's a reasonable amount of starchy goodness so long as a potato's nutritional assets stack up accordingly, but do they?