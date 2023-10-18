Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Espresso At Home

According to the U.S. National Coffee Association's National Coffee Data Trends report for 2023, around 65% of Americans have indicated that they indulged in a cup of coffee in the last 24 hours. Approximately 52% of these respondents reported drinking specialty coffee "brewed from premium whole beans or ground varieties" within the last seven days. These figures demonstrate that coffee isn't just an integral part of the daily routine for many Americans, but also that there's a noteworthy demand for expertly brewed coffee — including espresso.

Espresso is a rich and aromatic beverage enjoyed in the form of shots or as the base for other coffee drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos. It's prepared by passing hot water through finely ground coffee beans. The standard method for making espresso involves an espresso machine, but in a pinch, you can also prepare the caffeinated beverage using a French press (that being said, we can't guarantee the quality of the final result).

When prepared correctly, espresso has an indulgent and robust flavor profile. Conversely, if mishandled, the beverage can taste bitter and burnt. So, what should you avoid doing to ensure that your espresso turns out perfect? Here's a list of mistakes everyone makes when making espresso at home.