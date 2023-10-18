Achieve Perfect Egg Drop Soup Ribbons With This Viral Technique

Without a doubt, the most important aspect of egg drop soup is, well, the egg. That being said, it can be tricky to get perfect ribbons of egg when making this steamy dish at home. If the temperature is too high, you can end up with scrambled eggs bobbing around in your soup. If you pour the egg too quickly, you can end up with a big clump of it, as opposed to evenly dispersed ribbons.

Fortunately, there's a simple way to ensure you get long, elegant egg ribbons dancing in your broth every time. Rather than dump your beaten eggs into the soup, mix a little water into the bowl of eggs and then pour them in a thin, slow trickle. You can stir between pours to break up the egg, but stir gently so you don't dismantle the long, dainty strands.

On the other hand, if you like shorter strips of egg, you can gently stir the soup as you pour in your egg, breaking up the pieces before they're fully cooked. You should still add the egg slowly for the best results.