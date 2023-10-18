Upgrade Your Comfort Food: Add Pickled Jalapeños To Classic Potato Salad

Even though pickled jalapeños aren't particularly incendiary, you probably still won't want a bite of salad that tastes entirely of this one ingredient (or any of the other ones). For that reason, it helps to chop them up finely, along with the celery, onion, cilantro, and dill that Hahn also uses for flavoring. "My only chopping tip," she says, "is to use a basic chef's knife, nothing fancy."

Once you've cut up the pickled jalapeños and other choppable ingredients, mix them with diced boiled potatoes (no need to peel these, although you can if you want) as well as mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, cumin, salt, and pepper. The salad is basically done at this point, although Hahn recommends refrigerating it for 2 hours before digging in. She describes the potato salad as "great for a summer barbecue or just a great side dish with anything" and notes that it makes great leftovers because, in her opinion, "It gets better the next day."

Even though Hahn uses pickled jalapeños to add some very mild heat to this potato salad, she still finds a place for fresh ones, as well. As we can see from her photos, she's using a few slices of these as a garnish, and you can do likewise if you wish. You could also chop these peppers up and stir them into the salad if you really want to spice things up.