Turn Your Hard Ice Cream Into Soft Serve With A Simple Hack

Few treats can transport you to another place and time quite like soft-serve ice cream. Something about the perfect swirl takes you back to easy summer afternoons spent on a crowded boardwalk. But for those of us who live in parts of the world where soft serve isn't typically on the menu, finding escape in a cup or cone of the good stuff is practically impossible. Luckily, you can turn any ice cream into soft serve with just one trick: Mix more air into it.

While the cones you find at places like McDonald's aren't actually ice cream at all, real soft serve is made with all the same ingredients as its more traditional relative. The real difference between ice cream and soft serve is in the texture and comes from the amount of air in the mix. When the ingredients are mixed and air is incorporated, the ice cream's volume increases. This is known as overrun. While regular ice cream is infused with enough air to be overrun by 20%, meaning the volume increases by 20%, soft serve is overrun by anywhere from 30% to 60%, producing a much softer, airier texture.