You Can Make Your Starbucks Fandom Crystal Clear This Holiday Season With New Merch
Every time the holiday season rolls around again, you know you can expect themed offerings at Starbucks. Along with their much anticipated holiday drinks, the chain also releases fun and festive merch in the form of mugs, tumblers, and even ornaments that can be hung on your Christmas tree.
Last year's colorful holiday cups were gorgeous, and this year's designs are no different. This season's merch ranges from cold cups with poinsettia red or iridescent colorings to mugs in a shade called "Peppermint Pink." If you want to proudly show off your love of Starbucks to the world, some of the mugs boldly sport the iconic logo, and if you want to be a little more subtle, they're offering both a tumbler and a cold cup featuring the Starbucks siren — only those just as obsessed might get the reference. The chain is also going to be selling a new variation on their popular color-changing holiday cups that transform when a hot drink is poured into them. Along with cups to transport your caffeine fix, Starbucks will also be offering Christmas and Holiday Blend Packaged Coffee. The Christmas blend has been around since 1984 and is sweet with a hint of chocolate, while the Holiday blend has notes of maple and herbs.
There's more at your nearest Starbucks Reserve Roastery
If you're lucky enough to live in Chicago, Seattle, or New York, you'll have unique access to even more special holiday offerings. These cities house the flagship Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations, and for the holidays, they're selling unique gift sets and apparel. The "Holiday Moment" gift set includes a golden mug and a special Starbucks Reserve coffee blend unique to this holiday season. They're also offering a gift set that features mixology tools, and another kit that includes a coffee press. Unfortunately, these items and many others will only be available for purchase in the U.S.-based Starbucks Reserve locations, so if you're outside of the U.S., you're probably out of luck in terms of getting these specific items.
So when do all of these holiday gifts and cups hit the shelves? Much like with their other seasonal releases, Starbucks has been fairly quiet about when their customers will actually be able to get these products. But it's probably safe to assume they'll be out sometime in November with the rest of the holiday menu, which arrived on November 3 last year.