You Can Make Your Starbucks Fandom Crystal Clear This Holiday Season With New Merch

Every time the holiday season rolls around again, you know you can expect themed offerings at Starbucks. Along with their much anticipated holiday drinks, the chain also releases fun and festive merch in the form of mugs, tumblers, and even ornaments that can be hung on your Christmas tree.

Last year's colorful holiday cups were gorgeous, and this year's designs are no different. This season's merch ranges from cold cups with poinsettia red or iridescent colorings to mugs in a shade called "Peppermint Pink." If you want to proudly show off your love of Starbucks to the world, some of the mugs boldly sport the iconic logo, and if you want to be a little more subtle, they're offering both a tumbler and a cold cup featuring the Starbucks siren — only those just as obsessed might get the reference. The chain is also going to be selling a new variation on their popular color-changing holiday cups that transform when a hot drink is poured into them. Along with cups to transport your caffeine fix, Starbucks will also be offering Christmas and Holiday Blend Packaged Coffee. The Christmas blend has been around since 1984 and is sweet with a hint of chocolate, while the Holiday blend has notes of maple and herbs.