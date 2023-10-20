There Is A (Boozy) Difference Between Beer And Pub Cheese

Beer cheese, also known as "snappy cheese," has become wildly popular over the years. It originated in the unexpected state of Kentucky although there are several other origin stories. As legend goes, a chef named Joe Allman created the recipe and its popularity is credited to his cousin and restaurateur, Johnny Allman. Johnny would serve the cheese in his Kentucky restaurants: The Driftwood Inn, Allman's on the River, and Johnny Allman's. He allegedly lost his restaurant along with the secret beer cheese recipe during a high-stakes card game. George and Gertrude Hall acquired the restaurant after the new owner Carl Johnson died. Soon after that, the couple introduced Hall's Snappy Beer Cheese, and the rest is history.

The traditional recipe of beer cheese calls for sharp cheddar cheese blended with beer, cayenne pepper, and garlic. The choice of beer affects the flavor of the dip. Light beers are mild to taste and won't overpower the cheese. They are best paired with cheddar and other soft and mild cheeses like brie. Dark beers have a stronger taste so they pair well with funky cheeses.

Aside from bar snacks, beer cheese also pairs well with vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and celery. One can also enjoy it with tacos, sloppy joes, roasted meats, or just bread.