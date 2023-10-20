The Sbarro Scandal That Allegedly Connected It To A 1970s Mob Boss

The Sbarro pizza chain is a familiar sight in malls across America and internationally, with franchise locations everywhere from Riyadh to Saudi Arabia to Mumbai, India. While the chain doesn't feel much like a "New York-style" pizza operation these days, its origins are steeped in Italian-American history — and rumors — for better and for worse. Neapolitan immigrants Gennaro and Carmela Sbarro first opened their mom-and-pop delicatessen and eatery in Brooklyn's Bensonhurst neighborhood in the 1950s, an area populated by many Italian-Americans. Their business thrived, and In 1970, the family decided to streamline their model and open a Sbarro inside a new mall food court in Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, paving the way for what would become a national pizzeria franchise. Somewhere along the way, they seemingly also attracted the attention of some wise guys.

Unsurprisingly, the alleged connection between the pizzeria and the Mafia doesn't appear on the company's website, and even the allegations are contested. Even so, some believe the chain was long owned by the infamous Frank "Funzi" Tieri. Tieri — famously presentable and even charming — was long reputed to be the boss of the Genovese family, one of the five families thought to be the backbone of the New York-based Mafia, known as "La Cosa Nostra." To hide their ill-gotten gains, mobsters often poured their money into legitimate businesses. Law enforcement officials suspected that Sbarro was one of the beneficiaries of Tieri's money-laundering activity.