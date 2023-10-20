The 2 Sandwich Spreads Dan Kluger Recommends To Take Your Lunch To The Next Level

Pretty much everyone out there has a go-to sandwich recipe. No matter how delicious a sandwich is, though, eating the same thing all the time can get pretty boring. This is precisely the reason why everyone can use a fresh, exciting way to spruce up their favorite Italian hoagie or ham and cheese. So, in our quest for the perfect, unexpected sandwich ingredient, we wanted to go straight to a bonafide expert. So, we talked to James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger of The Bakery at Greywind about the most unexpectedly delicious sandwich spread there is. The Bakery at Greywind is located right next to Kluger's restaurant, Greywind, and it offers baked goods, homemade breads, and yes –– sandwiches.

So, what is Kluger's most unique recommendation for a sandwich sauce? "We use a bacon jam or spicy tomato marmalade on our lunch sandwiches at The Bakery at Greywind," Kluger said. "It's an unexpected, great addition!" Well, these spreads are certainly an upgrade from mayonnaise or mustard. And, while most of us probably haven't tried them on our sandwiches, we have to admit: they do sound like the perfect way to make a run-of-the-mill lunch quite a bit tastier.