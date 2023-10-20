Cherry Tomatoes Are The Simple Pasta Add-In You've Been Missing

Cherry tomatoes are known for being adorably tiny, juicy, sweet, and delicious. While these make a great quick on-the-go snack, they're some of the most versatile varieties of tomatoes. Cherry tomatoes are great to eat both raw and cooked, and there are slews of hacks to get the most out of cherry tomatoes. Tomatoes and pasta are a natural pairing, so it makes sense that throwing some cherry tomatoes into your next pasta dish is a simple way to elevate the flavor.

Cherry tomatoes got their big viral moment with TikTok's feta pasta recipe. While feta cheese acts as the creamy element, roasted cherry tomatoes add sweetness and bright tomato flavor to the rich dish. However, cherry tomatoes don't need to be a supporting character in your pasta dish. Since cherry tomatoes can be grown year-round, you can bring the taste of summer to your dinner even on a dreary winter's day. The tomatoes add a touch of sweetness with a bit of acidity that shines on their own, without much help from extra ingredients or fancy cooking techniques. The trick with making a simple tomato-focused pasta dish is to make sure every ingredient is seasoned well and cooked perfectly.