How To Clean Stoneware And Make It Sparkle Like New

Cleaning stoneware is like giving your kitchen's unsung hero a spa day. It might not ask for much, but it certainly deserves some pampering. Stoneware, a type of ceramic pottery fired at high temperatures, is cherished for its ability to retain heat and cook foods evenly. In order to keep it in top-notch condition, you have to show it some love when washing it after enjoying a big bowl of stew or a decadent plate of dangerously delicious pasta dishes.

As with many things in life, patience is a virtue when it comes to cleaning your stoneware. Before doing anything else, let your stoneware cool down. You don't want to shock it with extreme temperature changes as that could cause cracks or damage. Once it's cool, gently rub off any food remnants with a nylon, silicone, or wooden scraper. The more stubborn bits can be removed with a damp cloth.

Next, fill your sink with warm water and submerge the stoneware. A 15-minute soak should suffice to help soften any remaining gunk. After the soak, use a soft-bristle brush or a nylon scouring pad to lightly scrub away the residue with a mixture of baking soda and water. Then, rinse it away with warm H2O. At all costs, avoid metal brushes or abrasive cleaners. And whatever you do, do not bring soap to the party, especially on the unglazed parts! Why? Waxes and oils in soap can adhere to stoneware, which may affect the flavor of future meals.