Do You Need To Brine Turkey Differently When Smoking It?

So you want to smoke your turkey for Thanksgiving this year? Not a problem — Stephanie Rapone and various Mashed staffers have you covered with a great smoked turkey recipe. In this recipe, Stephenie suggests using a brine on the turkey before smoking it to make sure it gets lots of flavor and juiciness when cooked. Although she points in the direction of a wet brine, it begs an interesting question of whether a wet or dry brine is optimal for smoked turkey.

The short answer is either can work. However, it's a bit more complicated than that and will ultimately come down to personal preference. Brining whole turkey in a solution of salt water and various other herbs will keep the meat moist and help the salt penetrate deeper into the meat. So if you're someone who likes juicy, aromatic turkey meat, this might be best for you.

Dry brining, or rubbing the meat with seasoning and letting it sit in the fridge for some time to draw moisture out, gives you much more control over how flavorful the turkey can become. A dry rub containing plenty of salt will help to break down the muscle structure of the meat and increase tenderness. It won't stand up to the dry heat of a smoker as well as turkey that has been soaked in wet brine, though. As you can see, it really depends on how you like it.