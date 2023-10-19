Domino's 'Delivery Spaceship' Probably Would Have Brought Your Pizza On Time

In the 1980s, some of Domino's pizza delivery cars looked way more futuristic than they do today. If you love the idea of getting your pizza delivered by spaceship, then you might just be able to get one of your own. Nearly 40 years ago, Tom Monaghan, the founder of Domino's, ordered ten 1985 Tritan A2 cars that the pizza chain then customized to be perfect for delivering its wares. The vehicles, which looked like they were headed straight to space rather than your doorstep, included custom-built ovens to keep pizzas warm. At the time, they made deliveries around Domino's headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Since these cars only have three wheels, they aren't actually cars (or spaceships) at all — they're technically motorcycles. And they don't just look cool, they were designed to be aerodynamic. The car's arrow shape and wings propel it forward, and its windshield is built like that of an airplane, rather than a car. Despite these pros, however, there are clear reasons why most cars aren't built this way. This Domino's vehicle is low to the ground, which increases the impact from bumps in the road and could even cause damage. It's also especially difficult to see out of, and only one passenger can ride along, situated behind the driver. While we'd love to have our pizza delivered by spaceship, it's easy to see why we can't anymore.