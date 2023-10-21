Why Vampires Hate Garlic, According To Folklore

Vampires have been a staple of the horror genre for generations, but what's the deal with garlic? The connection between the batty monsters and the funky-scented allium is multifaceted, weaving together folklore, superstitions, and culinary chemistry.

The fable can be traced back to medieval Europe, where storied illusions — and illness — ran rampant. For instance, porphyria, a rare blood disease that may become intensified by the consumption of garlic, results in pale skin, a distinctive characteristic of folkloric vampires. Many people also believed garlic possessed potent protective properties to ward off evil. Truth be told, garlic does indeed contain an antibiotic: allicin, which is activated when cloves are minced or chopped. Word spread that the pungent aroma of the health-giving compound was toxic to vampires, who were known for their acute senses. Additionally, when garlic is eaten, it releases an odor through the skin and breath, one allegedly strong enough to deter vampires from getting too close to their potential victims. In essence, the root vegetable was considered a safeguard against the undead — and ailments.

Garlic also held symbolic significance, as historical Europeans believed it represented purity and strength. As such, people not only ate more garlic, but they also hung garlic bulbs in their homes, displayed them around doorways and windows, and wore them as amulets.