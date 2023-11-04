Chocolate Chip Carrot Muffins Recipe
A delightful twist on the classic muffin, these chocolate chip carrot muffins are here to add a touch of sweetness and wholesome goodness to your baking adventures. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, they're packed with the earthy sweetness of carrots, a hint of warm spices, and irresistible chocolate chips. These muffins strike the perfect balance between sweet and nutritious, making them an ideal treat for any time of day.
Hearty whole wheat flour forms the base of the batter, adding a nutritious boost of fiber, but what really sets these muffins apart is the addition of not one, but two forms of carrots. There's both velvety carrot puree and finely grated carrots, adding moisture, natural sweetness, and a burst of color. As you bite into these pillowy delights, little pockets of chocolaty goodness add a layer of decadence to the muffins, creating a delightful contrast to the wholesome carrot base. So, whether you're looking for more tasty breakfast recipes or a satisfying snack, these chocolate chip carrot muffins are set to become your new go-to recipe.
What ingredients will I need for these chocolate chip carrot muffins?
This muffin recipes comes together with a quick batter of dry and wet ingredients. As for the dry goods, you'll need whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. The wet ingredients include sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla extract, and carrot puree in a separate bowl. Lastly, you'll add grated carrot and chocolate chips to the batter before baking.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare the pan
Prep a muffin pan with 12 liners.
Step 3: Whisk the dry ingredients
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg in a small bowl.
Step 4: Whisk the wet ingredients
In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla, and carrot puree until combined.
Step 5: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Add the dry ingredients to the bowl of the wet ingredients and fold together until just combined.
Step 6: Add grated carrot and chocolate chips
Add the grated carrot and chocolate chips and fold through.
Step 7: Fill the muffin pan
Transfer the mixture to the prepared muffin liners.
Step 8: Bake
Bake for 18-22 minutes or until a skewer poked into the center of a muffin comes out with no wet batter (melted chocolate is OK).
Step 9: Cool in the pan, then on a rack
Leave in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.
Step 10: Serve
Once cool, serve.
What are the health benefits of chocolate chip carrot muffins?
These chocolate chip carrot muffins aren't just a treat for your taste buds — they're packed with plenty of goodness too. Whole wheat flour provides a hearty dose of fiber and essential nutrients that contribute to digestive health and sustained energy. Infused with warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, these muffins offer not only a delightful flavor but also the benefits of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties from these aromatic spices.
The stars of these muffins, carrots, bring their own set of health advantages to the table. Rich in beta-carotene, carrots contribute to eye health and overall immune support. They also contain potassium that helps in maintaining a healthy blood pressure. As a final touch, the addition of semisweet chocolate chips introduces antioxidants and endorphin-boosting elements, creating a muffin that not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also provides a delicious way to sneak in some nutritious goodness.
How should you store leftover chocolate chip carrot muffins?
Once your muffins have cooled to room temperature, transfer them to an airtight container or sealable plastic bag to minimize exposure to air. This step helps maintain their moistness and prevents the muffins from drying out. If you anticipate enjoying your leftover muffins within 2-3 days, storing them at room temperature is perfectly fine. However, for an extended shelf life, consider refrigerating them. This will keep them fresher for longer, around 5-6 days.
Should you find yourself with a surplus of muffins, freezing is a fantastic option. Wrap each muffin individually in plastic wrap before placing them in a freezer-safe bag or container. This method allows you to grab a muffin whenever a craving strikes. When ready to enjoy, simply thaw at room temperature or defrost slowly in the microwave for a warm, just-baked taste.
Another time-saving tip to note is that the muffin batter can be prepared a day in advance and simply stored covered in the fridge until ready to bake!
- 1 ¼ cups whole wheat flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅔ cup carrot puree
- 1 cup finely grated carrot
- ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Prep a muffin pan with 12 liners.
- Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg in a small bowl.
- In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla, and carrot puree until combined.
- Add the dry ingredients to the bowl of the wet ingredients and fold together until just combined.
- Add the grated carrot and chocolate chips and fold through.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared muffin liners.
- Bake for 18-22 minutes or until a skewer poked into the center of a muffin comes out with no wet batter (melted chocolate is OK).
- Leave in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.
- Once cool, serve.
|Calories per Serving
|198
|Total Fat
|9.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|26.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|17.9 g
|Sodium
|116.7 mg
|Protein
|3.2 g