Take Microwaved Popcorn To New Levels With Hot Sauce And Honey

Sometimes while snacking on a crunchy bag of microwave popcorn, your taste buds may feel that plain butter just isn't enough. Those who are bored of average-tasting popcorn may reach for a zesty seasoning to spice things up, or perhaps you'll add drizzles of caramel to satisfy your sweet tooth. Why not combine both flavor profiles to create something sweet that also packs a bit of heat? Hot sauce and honey is one popcorn topping combo you might not have considered, but it can easily level up this go-to snack.

There are a wide array of spices and tasty extra ingredients you can add to your popcorn, as well as a variety of ways you can flavor it. For a quick and simple way to coat your popcorn with hot sauce, you only need to dump some into your popcorn bag and shake it well to distribute it better. This trick might not work as well when you add sticky honey to the equation. However, if you've got the time and are looking to go the extra mile, making your popcorn on the stove is a great way to really infuse those kernels with each of these add-ins. It's as easy as grabbing some canola, vegetable, or coconut oil and simmering it with your hot sauce of choice before slowly adding in popcorn kernels.