Details About I Love Chamoy From Shark Tank

Over the years, "Shark Tank" has seen plenty of condiment companies, from Sienna Sauce wing slathers to Slice of Sauce solidified ketchup. As part of season 15, the "Shark Tank" investors have an opportunity to sink their teeth into I Love Chamoy's sugar-free Mexican sauces.

Entrepreneur Annie Leal created I Love Chamoy in 2021 after she grew frustrated with trying to find a sugar-free, sweet-but-spicy treat for her diabetic father. She landed on chamoy, a Mexican sauce traditionally made from salted and dehydrated apricots, mangoes, or plums, as well as chili powder, salt, sugar, and a dash of citrus.

In 2022, Leal and I Love Chamoy won H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best competition, earning $25k cash and product placement at H-E-B. Of course, running a small business isn't easy, even with so much support early on, so Leal brought I Love Chamoy to the tank in hopes of finding guidance and financial investment.