Wetzel's Pretzels Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best
There's something irresistible about the warm aroma of freshly baked pretzels wafting through a shopping mall, theme park, or sporting event. And when it comes to satisfying your craving for a delicious, doughy treat, Wetzel's Pretzels has long been a go-to destination for all things soft pretzel-related. With its enticing menu offering a variety of products, flavors, and dipping sauces, the pretzel purveyor has it all.
The menu consists of everything from classic salted pretzels to unique spins on the twisted treat, including pretzel dogs and pretzels topped with flavorful ingredients like cheese, cinnamon sugar, almonds, jalapeños, or pepperoni. For foodies, it can be challenging to decide which pretzel or Wetzel's specialty to indulge in. That's where we come in.
We've done the legwork and explored the world of Wetzel's Pretzels, carefully ranking the delectable creations from the totally skippable to the absolute must-haves. So, if you're a pretzel enthusiast or just curious about which twisted delight to try next, join us as we rank the sweet and savory offerings at Wetzel's Pretzels.
12. Jalaroni Pretzel
Wetzel's Pretzels has undoubtedly crafted some mouthwatering twists of dough, but when it comes to ranking its offerings, the chain's Jalaroni Pretzel falls to the bottom of the list. The primary issue with the Jalaroni Pretzel is its limited appeal. The company describes it as the classic soft pretzel topped with melted cheese, spicy jalapeños, and savory pepperoni.
While undoubtedly appealing to some, this flavor combination caters to a particular group of foodies, specifically those who like their pretzels spicy and meaty. It doesn't have the broad universal appeal that many of Wetzel's other creations do. It can be a divisive choice, potentially leaving some customers searching for a more universally enjoyable snack.
Beyond that, the Jalaroni Pretzel's ranking is further challenged by its susceptibility to overbaking. As with any perfect soft pretzel, precision baking is key, and even the slightest bit more can turn it from a tasty treat topped with juicy jalapeños and sumptuous pepperonis into a dry, burnt disappointment. The delicate balance between achieving that perfect melted cheese and going overboard is not always easy to maintain, making it a bit of a hit-or-miss snack. While we get that the Jalaroni Pretzel may hold its appeal for a niche group of spice-loving pretzel enthusiasts, its limited target audience and the risk of it being overbaked ultimately earn it the last spot on our list of Wetzel's Pretzels offerings.
11. Pepperoni Twist Pretzel
Next on our list is Wetzel's Pretzels Pepperoni Twist Pretzel which, while still a savory treat, finds itself second to last on our ranking for a couple of distinct reasons. One of the biggest concerns with this menu item is its tendency to be overbaked. We've personally experienced this flaw and so have many other Wetzel's Pretzels customers. One displeased diner commented on Facebook saying they regretted the money they'd spent on the Pepperoni Twist because it was overcooked and tasted burnt.
Another factor to consider when ranking this item is its somewhat non-traditional flavor combination. Classic pretzels are known and loved for their simplicity, typically seasoned only with coarse salt and butter, but the Pepperoni Twist takes a distinct departure from this time-honored tradition. While the addition of pepperoni brings a unique touch to the pretzel and will attract pizza and meat lovers, it may not resonate with pretzel fans who prefer classic flavors like plain, cheese, or cinnamon.
10. Jalapeño Cheese Melt Pretzel
The Jalapeño Cheese Melt Pretzel lands near the bottom of our list, although it is a unique menu item that stands out for its bold and distinctive flavor profile. It features big, juicy slices of jalapeño combined with hot, melted cheese on top of a classic Wetzel's soft pretzel. For spice enthusiasts, this combination can be an absolute delight, providing a fiery kick and a creamy, cheesy indulgence that adds an exciting twist to the classic pretzel.
However, the very characteristics that make the Jalapeño Cheese Melt Pretzel appealing to some are precisely what might hold others back. The jalapeño slices add a significant level of spiciness, which can be off-putting for individuals who cannot handle or simply do not enjoy the heat. We've found the Jalapeño Cheese Melt to be a tad overpowering at times, begging for some of Wetzel's cream cheese dip to tone down the spice. For those looking for a classic pretzel experience, this one may not hit the mark. Given that iconic, plain, soft pretzels drive most consumers to Wetzel's Pretzels in the first place, this leaves the Jalapeño Cheese Melt closer to the bottom of our ranking.
9. Cheese Meltdown Pretzel
Wetzel's Pretzels Cheese Meltdown Pretzel earns both praise and criticism from Wetzel's fans, and its ranking reflects the mixed opinion. One of the strengths of the Cheese Meltdown Pretzel is the irresistible blend of cheeses that tops the doughy pretzel. The combination of gooey, melted cheeses contributes a rich and savory flavor profile that many pretzel enthusiasts appreciate. It elevates the pretzel beyond the traditional, creating a more indulgent and flavorful experience.
However, this menu item does have its drawbacks. Some customers find the cheese topping to be a bit overwhelming, making the pretzel too oily for their taste. Additionally, like the Jalaroni and Pepperoni Twist, the quality of the Cheese Meltdown can vary based on location. If overbaked, the cheese can ruin the pretzel's overall texture and taste. While it may not be to everyone's taste, we think the Cheese Meltdown still serves as a successful and cheesy twist on the classic pretzel.
8. Almond Crunch Pretzel
Next up is the Almond Crunch Pretzel, which lands near the middle of our list of the chain's offerings. We appreciate that it's a unique and somewhat unexpected addition to the pretzel menu, with a distinct flavor profile that sets it apart from the more traditional options. While it may not be the first item that comes to mind when thinking of Wetzel's Pretzels, it has earned the affection of fans thanks to its one-of-a-kind flavor and texture. The slightly sweet taste is perfectly elevated by the crunchy almond topping. It's a refreshing departure from the savory and salty norm, making it a delightful treat for those seeking something different in their pretzel indulgence.
However, the Almond Crunch Pretzel's position in the middle of our rankings is partially due to the fact that it may not be the first choice for those who have a more traditional expectation of pretzels. Wetzel's Pretzels is known for its savory, doughy twists, and the Almond Crunch Pretzel diverges from this norm with its sweet and nutty profile. In addition, for pretzel fans looking for something sweet, almond may be second in the running compared to Wetzel's cinnamon sugar variety. All in all, Almond Crunch may not be the go-to choice for those seeking a classic sweet pretzel experience. But for anyone looking to explore something new and different, it's a worthwhile option.
7. Jalapeño Cheese Dog
For a delightful twist on the classic Wetzel Dog, the chain's Jalapeño Cheese Dog is worth a try. It earns its place in the middle of our ranking for being a solid menu item despite the fact that the flavor profile may be polarizing for some customers.
The Jalapeño Cheese Dog offers an exciting fusion of flavors. The item takes the chain's classic Wetzel Dog, which consists of an all-beef hot dog wrapped in original pretzel dough, and adds a topping of spicy jalapeños and hot, baked cheese. This spicy spin on the pretzel dog is an absolute delight and a fun variation from the usual. It's perfect for dipping in the chain's original cheddar cheese or jalapeño cheese sauces.
Although it's an ideal choice for those who enjoy a bit of heat and cheese with their pretzel dog, this combination can be too spicy for some customers, making it a less attractive option for those who prefer milder or more traditional fare. For us, the Jalapeño Cheese Dog just doesn't carry the same iconic status as the classic Wetzel Dog.
6. Cheesy Pretzel Dog Bites
As we move into the higher rankings of Wetzel's Pretzels' menu, we have to talk about the chain's Cheesy Dog Bites. This bite-sized version of the classic Cheese Dog has solidified its place in the hearts of Wetzel's Pretzels fans. What originally began as a limited-time menu item has now become a permanent fixture, thanks to its widespread popularity during its introductory run.
One of the biggest strengths of the Cheesy Dog Bites is their compact, bite-sized nature. This tiny take on the Cheese Dog brings together the satisfying combination of melted cheese, doughy pretzel, and beefy miniature hot dogs in perfectly snackable portions. The snack size makes this menu item ideal for dipping in any of Wetzel's delectable sauces. With the addition of one of the sauces, like cream cheese, cheddar cheese, or pizza, these bites become a cheesy and versatile snacking experience. The small, shareable portions are also convenient for enjoying with friends and family while shopping or on the go.
Wetzel's Cheesy Dog Bites blend convenience with a delightful flavor, earning them a solid place in our menu ranking. Although they may not have the iconic status of some other menu items, their popularity is undeniable, and their versatility ensures they remain a beloved option for Wetzel's Pretzels enthusiasts.
5. Wetzel Dog
The classic Wetzel Dog, a staple and iconic item at Wetzel's Pretzels, holds a notable position near the top of our ranking due to its timeless appeal and satisfying simplicity. The Wetzel Dog has stood the test of time, becoming a beloved favorite for fans across the globe. Its appeal lies in its straightforward nature. The combination of the soft, warm pretzel with the juicy all-beef hot dog is a classic comfort food that resonates with many. Moreover, it can take on customized variations when you dip it into one of Wetzel's delectable sauces, giving customers the freedom to tailor their flavor experience.
It's undeniable that the dog's enduring popularity and iconic status make it a top pick for many Wetzel's Pretzels enthusiasts. So much so, that some customers have said that the inclusion of the Wetzel Dog on the menu helps the chain win as the best pretzel purveyor out there when compared to its main competitor, Auntie Anne's.
Despite its iconic status, the Wetzel Dog doesn't secure a top spot in our ranking due to a couple of factors. Firstly, it's not vegetarian-friendly, which is a drawback if you follow a plant-based diet. Additionally, although its substantial size provides a satisfying meal for some, it may be too large as a snack for others, making it a less flexible option to order on a whim.
4. Pretzel Dog Bites
The Dog Bites, a bite-sized rendition of the Wetzel Dog, are positioned prominently in our rankings due to their delightful blend of nostalgia and convenience. These miniature versions of the iconic favorite cater to various preferences, making them a beloved menu item at Wetzel's Pretzels. One of the standout features of the Dog Bites is their versatility. These bite-sized morsels are an ideal snacking choice, combining the satisfying elements of freshly baked pretzels and all-beef hot dogs in a more compact form.
This downsized approach makes them perfect for dipping, sharing, and snacking on the go. It's a snack that bridges the gap between a quick bite to satisfy a craving and an item to share with others. Moreover, the plain flavor of the Dog Bites enhances their versatility compared to the Cheesy Pretzel Dog Bites. Whether you're looking for a quick snack, a shareable treat, or something to dip and savor, the Dog Bites have you covered.
3. Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel
The Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel is proudly positioned in the third spot on our list of Wetzel's Pretzels offerings, a testament to the allure of sweet indulgence. This menu item has earned its place through its irresistible, mouthwatering qualities. The standout feature of the Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel is its ability to satisfy sweet cravings like no other item on the menu. The combination of aromatic cinnamon and sugar creates a lusciously sweet flavor profile that fans say they "10/10 would recommend." It's a delightful treat that strikes the perfect balance between a classic pretzel and a decadent dessert, appealing to those who have a penchant for sugary confections.
If the Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel is a near-perfect sweet snack, why is it third place on our list? Generally, Wetzel's Pretzels is renowned for its savory options that appeal to traditional pretzel fans. Although we know that the cinnamon-flavored concoction will appeal to those with a sweet tooth, it's just not quite as popular as the classic savory items on the menu.
2. Wetzel Bitz
Holding the second position on our list, Wetzel Bitz are a testament to the variety and convenience that Wetzel's Pretzels offers. These bite-sized morsels of pretzel dough come in an array of delectable flavors, including the original which is topped with butter and pretzel salt, Pizza Bitz with pepperoni, Almond Crunch Bitz with sweet, crunchy almond topping, and Cin-A-Bitz with cinnamon sugar. Their high ranking is a reflection of their portability, versatility, and ability to satisfy a wide range of snack and party needs.
Wetzel Bitz are convenient and versatile, and their bite-sized format makes them ideal for snacking on the go, particularly while shopping or attending events. Whether you're in need of a quick bite to sustain your energy during a shopping spree or at a party, these pretzel pieces are perfect for the task. We also like that there's a flavor for everyone, whether you're craving something savory, sweet, or a blend of both. The option to dip and share these pieces enhances their appeal, as it allows for customization and interaction, making them a versatile and crowd-pleasing snack.
These pretzel Bitz truly encompass the essence of Wetzel's Pretzels' diverse offerings, making them a celebrated menu item that deserves their high placement on our list.
1. Wetzel's Original Salted Pretzel
The Wetzel's Original Pretzel earns the top spot on our list, and rightfully so, considering the salty treat is an unwavering classic. It is the pretzel that inspired the chain's name, and it remains a favorite among patrons for its simple yet perfect combination of flavors. The hand-rolled dough is freshly baked, lightly buttered, and salted, creating a harmonious blend of textures and tastes that evoke the very essence of a classic pretzel. The fact that it's available in a non-buttered version caters to a broader range of dietary preferences, further contributing to its popularity.
This pretzel is hands-down the most versatile option on the menu when it comes to pairing with dipping sauces. The entire array of Wetzel's delicious dipping sauces — from cream cheese to caramel to pizza sauce — goes exceptionally well with the Original Pretzel, allowing customers to personalize their flavor experience.
Additionally, its affordability, typically priced around $6, makes it a budget-friendly and filling snack, providing great value for customers looking to satisfy their cravings without breaking the bank. In terms of getting a classic and iconic pretzel experience, the Wetzel's Original Pretzel is difficult to top. Whether you're seeking a nostalgic snack or a quick and satisfying meal, this timeless pretzel embodies the heart of the brand and is celebrated accordingly.