Your Duck Breast Deserves Pomegranate Sauce

Duck is a more strongly flavored poultry product than the alternatives. Depending on the breed of duck and whether it was farmed or caught wild, some might even call that flavor gamey — but mostly, duck relates to chicken in the same way that lamb relates to beef. There is a more pronounced flavor to the meat, but there is also a richness to duck that other poultry just can't provide. Duck breasts are especially notable for how their covering of skin and fat crisps up to a delicious fatty crust while naturally basting the lean breast meat in duck fat — which is prized by cooks worldwide for its delicious flavor and high melting point, plus the fact that its nutrition profile is more comparable to olive oil than other traditional animal fats like butter, beef tallow, or bacon grease.

The combination of dense meat and lip-smacking duck fat means that duck breasts can stand up to much more assertive sauces than other birds. Mashed recipe developer Jennine Rye has created a powerful, fruity reduction that punches through this dense delicacy in her duck breast with pomegranate sauce recipe. Duck and fruit are a tried-and-true combination. We all know about the fruitiness in the duck sauce and plum sauce you get from American Chinese restaurants, but what Rye recommends comes closer to a pomegranate bordelaise sauce — mixing the meaty flavors from the pan with the sweet, sour, and slightly astringent tang of the pomegranate.