Papa Johns' Twix Papa Bites Review: A Decadent Bite-Sized Treat

Pizza chain Papa Johns has introduced a new sweet sensation, and, as usual, we're eager to present you with our take on whether this interesting treat is actually worth your time and money. The new Twix Papa Bites are the fourth flavor in the chain's Papa Bites lineup. We are intrigued to see them added to the menu, and, of course, we have to give them a try.

The Papa Johns' Twix Papa Bites seem utterly extra when you consider all that they are stuffed with. And though we were excited to sample them, we were also poised to declare them cloyingly sweet with all of their candy components and caramel accompaniment. So, were they sickeningly sweet? Read on to find out. We've got all the information you need about this hot new menu item, including nutritional information, pricing, availability, and, of course, the final verdict concerning the overall taste.

Join us as we sample these sticky little bite-sized nuggets that will soon make an official debut at a Papa Johns location near you.