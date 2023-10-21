There's No Muffin Tin Required To Make Copycat Panera Bread Muffies

Portmanteau words can be either fun or annoying, but in some cases, they've become fairly well-established parts of the food lexicon. From over-the-top holiday dishes like turducken and its dessert version, piecaken to faddish foods like the cronut and more everyday ones like the brookie, many of these portmanteau words have been adopted as generic terms. Not so the muffie: This cookie-muffin mashup with a name that sounds straight out of the preppy handbook still seems to be pretty much a Panera Bread thing, although a Los Angeles Times writer actually claimed to have invented this item back in the early '90s.

Mashed recipe developer Stephanie Rapone, following in this earlier food writer's footsteps, has also come up with a muffie recipe, albeit one meant to duplicate Panera's more recent creation. Rapone says of these muffin-like cookies (or cookie-like muffins), "These are great to make as a sweet element for brunch." As noted in the title, you won't need any muffin pans to make copycat Panera Bread muffies, much less paper cupcake liners. Instead, you scoop the dough up in ½-cup-sized balls (Rapone uses an ice cream scoop) and bake it flat on cookie sheets.