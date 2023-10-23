Why Spam And Melted Cheese Will Forever Be A Dynamic Duo

Spam and cheese could serve as two cornerstones of a grocery budget because they're cheap and relatively easy to find. That being said, these two ingredients are still a dynamic duo whose flavor combination can be appreciated by anyone in need of some indulgent comfort food. From hot sandwiches to cheesy pasta to pizza (surely somewhere in the world they're doing this), Spam and cheese work well in so many ways. But what is it about Spam and melty cheese that makes them a match made in food heaven?

Just like when you think of the pantheon of great meat-and-cheese hot sandwiches, such as Philly cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers, and croque monsieurs, Spam and cheese complement each other perfectly. For one, melty cheese has a saucing effect that can keep cooked meat moist. Spam loses a lot of its oil when grilled, which can dry it out. So combining it with melted cheese is an easy and delicious way to counteract that. What qualities help Spam and cheese work so well together? Both have salt and fat, but putting them together bolsters each other's flavors. Spam contains both salt and the preservative sodium nitrite, which lends that savory punch to plain cheese. The high fat content in cheese lends more complexity and unctuousness to Spam.