Simple Southern Spoonbread Recipe

There's plenty to love about cornbread, but if you have ever found it a bit too dry and crumbly, you might want to whip up this closely related but much softer version instead. When you're in the mood for a corn-based dish with a moister and fluffier consistency, spoonbread is the answer. Its name is a giveaway to its smooth and almost custard-like consistency, which brings to mind light souffles and puddings — it needs to be served with a spoon. This simple and satisfying side comes from Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave, who brings us this Southern spoonbread recipe that's true to its name.

She shares, "I like that this recipe comes together so quickly and is a great side dish for a variety of mains." Indeed, you probably already have all the ingredients you need to make the batter, which you simply pour into a large dish and bake until golden. Serve this Southern comfort food warm from the oven with your favorite Southern mains foods or as a side for a barbecue or potluck gathering.