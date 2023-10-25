The Key To Chewier Gingerbread Cookies Is Baking Soda And Powder

As a kid you probably remember the fun, and oftentimes frustrating, tradition of constructing a gingerbread house. While beautiful, a gingerbread house more closely resembles a piece of hard cardboard than a soft, chewy cookie that you'd actually want to eat. We can't tell you whether or not to include gingerbread house decorating in your traditions, but a freshly baked gingerbread cookie should definitely grace your holiday table. While there's a lot to know about gingerbread and its storied history, the most important thing to know is that gingerbread cookies can be both delicious and simple enough to make at home. Mashed recipe developer Carina Finn developed a gingerbread cookie recipe that is soft and chewy; a far cry from any flavorless brick you've had in the past.

One of the crucial mistakes everyone makes when making gingerbread is not using a different recipe for cookies versus the aforementioned brick-like gingerbread houses. While most recipes, this one included, use a combination of spices to create the cookie's signature warmth along with molasses for its brown color and strong flavor, this recipe's trick for creating a soft and chewy cookie is using both baking soda and baking powder.