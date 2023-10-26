What Are Cottage Fries And Why Are They Circular In Shape?

When you hear the word "fries," you probably think of julienne-cut potatoes like those long, thin strips served at McDonald's. However, that's just one of many ways to cut and make fried potatoes. You could opt for larger cuts like steak fries or potato wedges, choose a fancier design like crinkle-cut fries, or even spiralize a potato to create curly fries. You can also grate and shape potatoes into tater tots and other kid-friendly forms. Cottage fries stand out from most other varieties because they are flat and round. In fact, some believe these crispy discs earned their name because, when stacked together, they sort of resemble the shingles on a cottage roof.

Like waffle fries and scalloped potatoes, cottage fries are sliced horizontally rather than vertically. This results in thin, circular fries that look more like silver dollar pancakes rather than long, rectangular pieces. Though they are undoubtedly delicious, there are two reasons why cottage fries may not be as commonly found in the freezer section of your local grocery store. One drawback is that large potatoes are required for satisfying results. Additionally, a factory may need to shut down temporarily to switch out its blades for horizontal cutting.