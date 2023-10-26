What Are Cottage Fries And Why Are They Circular In Shape?
When you hear the word "fries," you probably think of julienne-cut potatoes like those long, thin strips served at McDonald's. However, that's just one of many ways to cut and make fried potatoes. You could opt for larger cuts like steak fries or potato wedges, choose a fancier design like crinkle-cut fries, or even spiralize a potato to create curly fries. You can also grate and shape potatoes into tater tots and other kid-friendly forms. Cottage fries stand out from most other varieties because they are flat and round. In fact, some believe these crispy discs earned their name because, when stacked together, they sort of resemble the shingles on a cottage roof.
Like waffle fries and scalloped potatoes, cottage fries are sliced horizontally rather than vertically. This results in thin, circular fries that look more like silver dollar pancakes rather than long, rectangular pieces. Though they are undoubtedly delicious, there are two reasons why cottage fries may not be as commonly found in the freezer section of your local grocery store. One drawback is that large potatoes are required for satisfying results. Additionally, a factory may need to shut down temporarily to switch out its blades for horizontal cutting.
Cottage fries are easy to make at home
Although cottage fries may not be ideal for mass production, they are excellent options for homemade fries. For instance, you don't need any special tools to make them, unlike other french fry cuts such as waffle fries. A simple horizontal slicing of a potato can be done with a sharp knife. However, if you have a mandoline, you can quickly transform an entire potato into a pile of cottage fries in just a few seconds. Just be sure to use the cutting guard — along with cut-resistant gloves, if you have them — to protect your fingertips.
Another reason cottage fries are easy to make is more science-based. Food cooks from the outside in, and it's the shortest distance to the center of your fries that determines how quickly they cook. Since cottage fries are relatively thin, they fry more easily than thicker shapes. This is because the inside cooks quickly, allowing the outside to crisp without burning, which results in a great texture and taste.