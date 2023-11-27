Big Mac-Inspired Salad Recipe

The Big Mac, a McDonald's classic that has been around for decades, may be one of America's most famous fast foods. So well known is it that many of us can recite the recipe from the heart: "Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." Still, there's no food so sacrosanct that you can't do a little playing around with it, which is why recipe developer Erin Johnson decided to transform it from a sandwich into something else entirely. "This salad," she tells us, "hits all the flavors of a traditional Big Mac but in salad form."

While Johnson says "I like to make one big salad," she notes that "you can also make them individually to accommodate for different topping preferences." This means that if you want to cut down on carbs, you can omit the hamburger bun croutons. You can also go light or heavy on the Big Mac "special sauce" dressing, onions, and pickles as you please or even change up the cheese.