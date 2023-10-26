Hot Buttered Rum Will Seriously Upgrade Any Coffee Drink

Coffee is terrific, but drinking the same old cup day after day can get a little boring for even the most dedicated fans. There are plenty of syrups and flavorings out there, but those looking for a more mature boost to their coffee should look to the pantry and the liquor cabinet instead. That's where you'll find the ingredients for hot buttered rum, a relatively uncommon but deliciously buzzy addition to your cup of joe.

Hot buttered rum starts with using the common baking technique of creaming to combine butter and brown sugar with cinnamon, honey, nutmeg, cloves, and salt, creating a light, sweet, creamy mixture. Then, the flavorful butter gets added to rum and hot water, creating one of the more unique cold-weather alcoholic drinks out there.

A quick look at the ingredients makes it obvious why hot buttered rum can enhance even the most ordinary cups of coffee. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves are commonly added to coffee drinks like pumpkin spice lattes to create that characteristic fall flavor. Meanwhile, butter serves a similar role to the more familiar cream or milk, while brown sugar and honey offer the sweetness many people need to temper coffee's natural bitterness.