Hot Buttered Rum Will Seriously Upgrade Any Coffee Drink
Coffee is terrific, but drinking the same old cup day after day can get a little boring for even the most dedicated fans. There are plenty of syrups and flavorings out there, but those looking for a more mature boost to their coffee should look to the pantry and the liquor cabinet instead. That's where you'll find the ingredients for hot buttered rum, a relatively uncommon but deliciously buzzy addition to your cup of joe.
Hot buttered rum starts with using the common baking technique of creaming to combine butter and brown sugar with cinnamon, honey, nutmeg, cloves, and salt, creating a light, sweet, creamy mixture. Then, the flavorful butter gets added to rum and hot water, creating one of the more unique cold-weather alcoholic drinks out there.
A quick look at the ingredients makes it obvious why hot buttered rum can enhance even the most ordinary cups of coffee. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves are commonly added to coffee drinks like pumpkin spice lattes to create that characteristic fall flavor. Meanwhile, butter serves a similar role to the more familiar cream or milk, while brown sugar and honey offer the sweetness many people need to temper coffee's natural bitterness.
A boozy coffee kick
Rum is the wildcard in this scenario, part of a rich history of sip-worthy coffee cocktails. Demerara and other dark rums like those from Jamaica are the best choices for making hot buttered rum due to the complex roasted, sweet, caramel flavors they provide. Don't be fooled by the sweetness of this drink; typical hot buttered rum recipes pack a noticeable alcoholic punch, with about one standard drink (1.5 ounces of liquor) per cup. This isn't as significant an issue when mixing a little bit into your coffee, but it's worth noting for those who may need to drive or are limiting alcohol for other reasons.
Another benefit of pairing hot buttered rum and coffee is that it works in any serving amount desired. Drinkers can liven up a cup of coffee with just a shot or two of the mixture, but you can also mix them in equal proportions or even flip the script by adding a bit of coffee to a full glass of hot buttered rum.
Give this combination a try as the weather cools down. It may be the trick to extra-happy holidays for you and your guests!