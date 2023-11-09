After Years Of Resisting, McDonald's Coffee Has Won Me Over

Like a good number of caffeine enjoyers, I've been drinking coffee since I was about 14 years old. Needing to wake up at the crack of dawn every weekday (and knowing energy drinks were pretty much terrible), I opted for java. I would either swing by Dunkin' or pour the remnants of my mom's percolator into a Thermos and chug it before the first-period bell rang. Coffee also came in handy during many long nights of studying, writing essays, and working through algebra problems. Thankfully, since my teenage years, my palate has expanded a bit. While I'm certainly no coffee snob and hate spending a fortune on my daily cuppa, I do enjoy trying new shops, roasts, and flavors.

Yet, until recently, I somehow never tried a sip of McCafé coffee. I literally live less than two blocks away from a McDonald's and indulge in sausage McMuffins for breakfast every once in a blue moon, but I've been so used to brewing my own coffee at home that I never really thought to add coffee to my order. Why, though? Honestly, I assumed McDonald's java would taste as cheap as it costs.

Turns out, the McCafé line does align well with the overall vision of Mickey D's: inexpensive, no-frills, quick, and (most importantly) satisfying. Many of my friends and family members swear by the famous chain's coffee, so I decided to see what all the fuss is about. I'm happy to report I was thoroughly impressed.