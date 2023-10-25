TikTok Set iPhone 15's Action Button To Automatically Order Starbucks

The iPhone 15's new action button allows users to mix convenience and coffee in the most exciting way. When ordering their daily latte or cold brew in advance, most customers have historically used the Starbucks mobile app. While this is a relatively quick way to select your previously saved favorites and checkout, TikTok user @b_turner50 has found a way to streamline his Starbucks order.

According to his video, the action button on his phone has been set to automatically place his Starbucks order if he clicks it within 100 meters of his local Starbucks, which he visits daily. This means he doesn't even have to take his phone out of his pocket to place an order. He explained how he programmed this new feature to "run a series shortcut that basically does three or four different things based on where I am or what time it is."

While @b_turner50 laughs at his number-one use for the action button, he can't help but praise the convenience, saying, "It works so well. I walk by the same Starbucks every day." If he's not within the set 100 meters of this Starbucks, then the action button will check other set criteria, like the time of day and if he's at his office desk. After 11 p.m., the action button will instead turn all his house lights off and even lock the door automatically.