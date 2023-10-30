Expert Tips For Choosing What Style Of Egg To Use On Breakfast Sandwiches

For people who want to start their mornings with something warm in their stomach, not just yogurt or a bowl of cereal, a breakfast sandwich can be perfect since they're quick and portable. But according to James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger, the ingredients you put in your breakfast sandwich affect what style of egg you should use.

While Kluger is likely best known for his New York City restaurant Grey Wind, which focuses on seasonal produce and ingredients for its meals, he also runs The Bakery at Greywind, which sits just next door. Like the restaurant, the bakery focuses on seasonal ingredients and foods, and its specialties are bread, baked goods, and of course, sandwiches. The Bakery at Greywind's Instagram is filled with mouthwatering photos of croissants, coffee cakes, and signature creations like the Greywind Bacon Egg & Cheese "Bao."

Kruger knows sandwiches, so when he recommends what to use on a breakfast sandwich, it's wise to take note. "If the egg is more of a garnish to something like chicken or sausage, then I typically go for fried," he told Mashed. "If eggs are the main component, I'm more likely to do a scrambled egg."