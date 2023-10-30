Slow Cook Pineapple Upside Down Dump Cake For Gooey Perfection

Dump cakes are aptly named — dump the ingredients into a pan and bake. These fruit-based desserts have a crunchy topping that's both cakey and crisp and come together in minutes. While it is possible to create a dump cake from scratch, using fresh fruit and measuring out the dry ingredients, you need nothing but a slow cooker, a can of pineapple chunks, a box of pre-made cake mix, and some butter to create a slow cooker pineapple upside-down dump cake.

Dump cakes have been introduced to a new generation by TikTokers who love their simple steps and oozing visuals, but they arrived on the scene in the 1960s when pre-made cake mix was a staple ingredient in many homes. They are usually baked in the oven, which is crucial to the dump cake's multi-textured appeal. The fruit is dumped in first, followed by a covering of cake mix, and then cubes or slices of butter are evenly placed on top of the cake to melt and form a crusty top. Making a dump cake in a slow cooker, with its low heat and closed lid, might seem like a recipe for disaster, a level of convenience too far, even. That would be true if you need a cake that's closer to a crisp or a crumble than a cobbler. But if you don't mind soft, gooey desserts, then this tropical slow cooker dump cake is a foolproof warming winter dish you'll make again and again.