Soft Serve In A Bag Seems A Little Sketchy But Oh-So-Delicious

On the list of foods you can think of that come in bags, soft-serve ice cream is probably not going to be among the first that you come up with. While it sounds a bit sketchy when you first picture it, there's an argument to be made for it actually being pretty delicious.

The first thing to keep in mind is that this is not your average supermarket ice cream from the carton that you're used to — this is soft-serve ice cream. The difference between standard and soft serve is that soft serve is lighter thanks to the specialty machine that whips air into the ice cream during the freezing process. Due to the smooth texture this produces, it's easier to dispense soft serve, whether that's from a machine at Dairy Queen or a small nozzle attached to a personalized bag.

This idea may sound novel to Americans but Japan has been enjoying squeezable soft serve from a bag for years. It's not hard to see why: It's easy to eat, it doesn't require any utensils, and it won't melt all over your hands on a hot summer day. Imagine every kid seeing this and not wanting to get their hands on it immediately. CVT Soft Serve, an LA-based ice cream truck has started selling pouches of soft serve in stores. If you can get your hands on some, the pouches are definitely worth a try.