Soft Serve In A Bag Seems A Little Sketchy But Oh-So-Delicious
On the list of foods you can think of that come in bags, soft-serve ice cream is probably not going to be among the first that you come up with. While it sounds a bit sketchy when you first picture it, there's an argument to be made for it actually being pretty delicious.
The first thing to keep in mind is that this is not your average supermarket ice cream from the carton that you're used to — this is soft-serve ice cream. The difference between standard and soft serve is that soft serve is lighter thanks to the specialty machine that whips air into the ice cream during the freezing process. Due to the smooth texture this produces, it's easier to dispense soft serve, whether that's from a machine at Dairy Queen or a small nozzle attached to a personalized bag.
This idea may sound novel to Americans but Japan has been enjoying squeezable soft serve from a bag for years. It's not hard to see why: It's easy to eat, it doesn't require any utensils, and it won't melt all over your hands on a hot summer day. Imagine every kid seeing this and not wanting to get their hands on it immediately. CVT Soft Serve, an LA-based ice cream truck has started selling pouches of soft serve in stores. If you can get your hands on some, the pouches are definitely worth a try.
Make your soft-serve ice cream at home
Nothing beats the convenience of buying a product ready to eat from the store, especially when it's soft serve. However, DIY enthusiasts will be happy to know that bagged soft serve is also available in powder form, meaning you can bring this delicious treat right to your kitchen. Frostline Chocolate Soft Serve mix, for example, is available in stores or online, and lets you whip up fresh soft serve whenever you want some — as long as you have the right equipment. Chances are you don't have a commercial soft serve machine in your house, but that's okay. All you really need is some water, a whisk, and something like a Ninja CREAMi.
To make this soft serve, you first need to measure out enough powder and water for the amount of servings you want to mix. Then, whisk the ingredients together until dissolved and place them in the freezer overnight. Using the Ninja, you can then spin the frozen mixture to get the air into the ice cream like a classic soft serve. If you really want to get fancy with your homemade soft serve, you could give it the copycat Oreo McFlurry treatment and add in your favorite chocolate bar or cookie during the mixing process. Soft serve in a bag, whether pre-made or powdered, probably doesn't sound that sketchy now, does it?