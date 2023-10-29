Swap Hot Dogs Out For Chicken Tenders To Make Crispier Pigs In A Blanket

Although we love a good ol' classic pigs in a blanket recipe, we're also interested in any and every possible upgrade for this party favorite. For instance, swapping out the little hot dogs for chicken tenders? Say more!

Following the usual method of wrapping little hot dogs in crescent rolls, the final snack offers little by means of textural contrast. However, subbing in chicken tenders for the hot dogs adds crunch in the form of crispy breading — especially if you opt for a cornflake crust.

What's more, chicken tenders are arguably more customizable than hot dogs in terms of flavor. Whether you use frozen chicken tenders or a chicken tenders recipe, you can change up what seasonings are in the breading, ultimately changing the flavors of the entire snack. For spicier pigs in a blanket, add chili flakes to the breading. For buttery pigs in a blanket, bread your chicken with Ritz crackers. Delicious.