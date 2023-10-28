What, Exactly, Is Converted Rice?

Rice is a key food source for more than half of the global population. Since U.S. culinary traditions favor more readily available crops like wheat, corn, and potatoes, however, many Americans aren't as well-versed in different types of rice as some other countries. So, if you're perusing the rice section at the grocery store, you may have some questions — for example, what, exactly, is converted rice?

The term refers to the method by which the rice is processed rather than the variety of grain. Converted rice, also known as parboiled rice, is soaked, steamed, and dried in its husk before it's milled — a process that removes the indelible outer husk enveloping each grain. Implemented by ancient peoples from numerous countries across the Asian and African continents, parboiling made removing the grain's tough outer husk a bit easier. However, that's not the only benefit the process provides.

Because the steaming process gelatinizes the starches contained in bran rice, when converted rice is fully cooked, the grains are firmer and less likely to stick together. The steaming process also infuses some of the vitamins and minerals contained in other parts of the rice, as well as some of the husk's color, directly into the starchy granule, turning it a soft yellow color. As such, parboiled rice is considered more nutritious than white rice, but not quite as nutritious as brown rice.