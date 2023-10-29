Cooking Steak On Hot Pavement Seems Scarily Efficient

Just because something can be done doesn't mean it should be done, and this is certainly true for searing steak on a hot pavement using only heat from the sun, which one TikToker, for some reason, decided to do. In the video, @apangmeats details their process. They first use a thermometer to determine the pavement's temperature, which reads as "HI." They then season a ribeye steak and let it sizzle on the pavement for 15 minutes. Once this time is up, they wrap it in tinfoil to ensure the heat doesn't escape. A mere 20 minutes later, they open the tinfoil and remove the meat, revealing a juicy steak that appears to be fully cooked.

Commenters on the video either didn't agree with the cooking process or didn't quite buy that it was real. "[There's] no way this the same steak," one user wrote. "But did they eat it though?" another asked. Other TikTok users, understandably, took issue with the unsanitary concept as a whole.