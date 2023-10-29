What Is Hot Milk Cake And What Does It Taste Like?

The first known printed appearance of hot milk cake was in Chicago Tribune's "Page for Practical Housekeepers" in 1911, with a recipe created by "L.L.M." The ingredients were simple pantry staples: sugar, eggs, flour, salt, baking powder, and hot milk. Then, 44 years later, Chicago Tribune food editor, Ruth Ellen Church, began posting hot milk cake recipes under her pen name, Mary Meade. "The old fashioned hot milk cake isn't a true sponge cake in that it has baking powder to supplement the leavening power of its eggs, but baking powder or not, it is a sponge textured beauty, and many cooks have better success with it than with the true all-egg sponge cake,” Church wrote.

Thanks to their rich, fluffy texture and buttery taste, sponge cakes have long held their status as the go-to cake to impress, but because of the precision needed when making one, they can be intimidating for inexperienced bakers. While hot milk cakes are still light and fluffy, as you would expect from a sponge cake, they're also slightly more dense, with some describing the texture as a cross between a Victoria sponge cake and a pound cake.