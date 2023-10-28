Why Andrew Rea Decided To Build A Bed And Babish Vacation Rental – Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Andrew Rea is known for his "Binging with Babish" brand, a YouTube series that recreates favorited food items from television and movies. As the brand grew, it spawned cookbooks, cookware, and separate video series, like "Basics with Babish," focused on teaching beginner cooks need-to-know techniques and recipes, a theme that continues in Rea's new cookbook by the same name. However, one of Rea's most recent ventures is a bit unexpected; he's getting into the hospitality space with a "Bed and Babish" vacation rental.

The idea for the venture came about when Rea had his own lackluster experience at a vacation rental in upstate New York that had everything one could want — except for a properly outfitted kitchen. In a recent, exclusive interview with Mashed, he described, "I started ideating it about two years ago when I stayed in a beautiful cabin in upstate New York that was incredible and a wonderful, relaxing place to be — and it had three pans and the dullest knives on the planet, which is a pretty universal experience in vacation rentals. [A rental's kitchen] can be described as a chef's kitchen and they might have a six-burner Viking range with huge custom hood ventilation, but they don't give you the gear that you need to make a proper meal. I'd say that's happened to me 90% of the time in the places that I've stayed, maybe 100%, but I want to give the benefit of the doubt."