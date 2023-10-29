Popular Frozen Breakfast Bowls Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The morning rush often involves juggling a variety of tasks, such as getting ready for work, preparing children for school, and commuting. As such, it's not surprising that we often find it challenging to make the time to cook breakfast. This schedule crunch has led to the rise of frozen breakfast bowls, which offer a convenient and speedy solution to this morning meal dilemma. While the instructions on the boxes can vary slightly, generally all you need to do to get your breakfast ready is to place the bowl in the microwave for a few minutes, give it a stir, and microwave it for a further minute or so.

Breakfast bowls usually contain a combination of ingredients that are pre-cooked, frozen, and packaged together for easy preparation. The exact contents of a frozen breakfast bowl differ from brand to brand, but they often include a combination of eggs, meats such as sausage or bacon, vegetables like potatoes and peppers, and cheese. Many brands also now offer vegetarian and even vegan versions of the meal that cater to different dietary preferences. These plant-based options typically replace animal products with plant-based meat alternatives.

All told, there are a lot of frozen breakfast bowls out there. But which ones are actually good? Whether you're familiar with the world of on-the-go breakfast or are an absolute novice, our ranking of popular frozen breakfast bowls from worst to best can help you sort it all out!