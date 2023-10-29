Popular Frozen Breakfast Bowls Ranked
The morning rush often involves juggling a variety of tasks, such as getting ready for work, preparing children for school, and commuting. As such, it's not surprising that we often find it challenging to make the time to cook breakfast. This schedule crunch has led to the rise of frozen breakfast bowls, which offer a convenient and speedy solution to this morning meal dilemma. While the instructions on the boxes can vary slightly, generally all you need to do to get your breakfast ready is to place the bowl in the microwave for a few minutes, give it a stir, and microwave it for a further minute or so.
Breakfast bowls usually contain a combination of ingredients that are pre-cooked, frozen, and packaged together for easy preparation. The exact contents of a frozen breakfast bowl differ from brand to brand, but they often include a combination of eggs, meats such as sausage or bacon, vegetables like potatoes and peppers, and cheese. Many brands also now offer vegetarian and even vegan versions of the meal that cater to different dietary preferences. These plant-based options typically replace animal products with plant-based meat alternatives.
All told, there are a lot of frozen breakfast bowls out there. But which ones are actually good? Whether you're familiar with the world of on-the-go breakfast or are an absolute novice, our ranking of popular frozen breakfast bowls from worst to best can help you sort it all out!
11. Great Value Bacon Breakfast Bowl
Available at Walmart, the Great Value Bacon Breakfast Bowl only costs $2.43 for a 7-ounce serving, which undoubtedly makes it an affordable choice. However, whether it truly lives up to its name as something of real value is questionable. At the end of the day, it all comes down to how you define value in the context of your breakfast choices.
True to its name, the grab-and-go breakfast does feature bacon, as well as potatoes, eggs, and cheese. It also contains a hefty 29 grams of protein, which makes up 40% of an adult's standard daily intake. While this is great if you're trying to load up on protein, this Great Value meal falls short when it comes to other ingredients. It also packs a hefty 440 calories and 31 grams of fat — nearly double that of some other popular breakfast bowls. Additionally, it registers a whopping 290 milligrams of cholesterol, equivalent to 97% of the daily allowance, and 1,100 milligrams of sodium, constituting 48% of the daily intake
What's more, the Great Value Bacon Breakfast Bowl has received mixed reviews from customers. One reviewer called it "a great product at a great price," adding, "This is a very tasty breakfast bowl." However, another customer wasn't nearly as forgiving, saying, "Worst great value frozen meal i have ever eaten. it had maybe a tablespoon of scrambled egg in it, the bacon was fat and i couldnt even chew it. Everything was dry."
10. Realgood Foods Co. Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl Meal
With a whopping 395 milligrams of cholesterol (about 132% of your daily intake), the Realgood Foods Co. Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl Meal may look like a heart attack waiting to happen. It also doesn't help that the 7-ounce meal contains 390 calories, 29 grams of fat, and 760 milligrams of sodium. On the flip side, the microwave breakfast comes with 26 grams of protein, which might make it a decent choice for those wishing to power up in the mornings. It also features just 7 grams of carbohydrates, which makes it promising for those on low-carb diets. Nevertheless, we still think that this isn't the sort of breakfast you should be eating every day.
The Realgood Foods Co. Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl Meal comes with scrambled eggs, sausage, uncured bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and tots made from cheese and cauliflower. Despite its appalling nutritional content, the grain and gluten-free breakfast has received a 7 out of 10 from YouTuber Lewis Review This. The same can't be said for 2krazyketos, who also reviewed the breakfast dish on their YouTube channel, elaborating, "If I am in a place of my schedule that I need to grab breakfast on the go and I don't have time to cook [...] I would rather have a boiled egg and a meat stick from a gas station than eat this."
9. Tattooed Chef Breakfast Bowl with Plant Based Sausage
With a $5.60 price tag, the Tattooed Chef Breakfast Bowl with Plant Based Sausage isn't cheap. However, for those who prioritize a vegetarian and gluten-free diet, the higher cost might be a justifiable investment. The 7-ounce bowl contains cage-free eggs, tater bites, and red and green peppers, all covered in a cheddar cheese sauce. In the nutrition department, the meal includes 17 grams of protein and 280 calories. It also comes with 160 milligrams of cholesterol, which equates to 53% of the recommended daily intake, and 770 milligrams of sodium, which accounts for 34% of the daily recommended intake. There's also an 8.5-ounce version of the meal with nearly the same ingredients, except it includes hash browns instead of tater bites.
The YouTube channel 5 Minute Eats taste-tested the breakfast bowl, giving it a "reluctant thumbs up." While the reviewers noted that the meal's hash browns are nicely distributed throughout the dish, they also noted that the cheese sauce doesn't actually taste a lot like cheese and that the plant-based sausage doesn't taste much like sausage. On a positive note, the scrambled eggs do come in big chunks. The review closed with the following verdict: "A little on the bland side, which is what I kind of feel that I encounter a lot with Tattooed Chef. However, I think that a little bit of maybe salsa or something would jazz it up."
8. Smart Ones Ham & Cheese Scramble
Sold in 6.5-ounce boxes, the Smart Ones Ham & Cheese Scramble Frozen Meal is slightly smaller than many other breakfast bowls you'll find in the frozen foods aisle. This may contribute to the meal's budget-friendly price of just $2.26. The gluten-free dish also comes with relatively reasonable nutrition stats, including 200 calories, seven grams of fat, 60 milligrams of cholesterol, and 650 milligrams of sodium per serving.
Composed of scrambled egg whites, ham, cheese, and Ore-Ida roasted potatoes, the Smart Ones breakfast bowl has left a lot of consumers underwhelmed. The most common complaint has been that the meal is bland and overly watery, with one Amazon reviewer saying that it's "A little runny after cooking. Added salt & pepper but still tasted a little blah." One Reddit user seemed to have found a solution to that problem, advising that "if you take the film off at the end and cook it slightly longer than it calls for, some of the water evaporates."
Another repeated concern has been the meal's color. "If it is scrambled egg whites why is it yellow that's what I want to know," one Redditor asked. After careful inspection of the label, we have found the likely source of the meal's yellow hue: annatto, a food coloring derived from a fruit seed.
7. Sweet Earth Enlightened Foods Protein Lover's Breakfast
The Sweet Earth Enlightened Foods Protein Lover's Breakfast has been made specifically with vegetarians in mind. The 7.5-ounce bowl consists of plant-based sausage and bacon, as well as eggs sourced from cage-free chickens, potatoes, spinach, and cheddar cheese. With 22 grams of protein, the on-the-go meal is a decent choice for those wishing to kick start their day with an energy boost. The dish also comes with 280 calories, 12 grams of fat, and 420 milligrams of sodium, which is pretty average as far as frozen breakfast bowls are concerned. On the other hand, the 135 milligrams of cholesterol and 22 grams of carbohydrates are on the higher end of the spectrum, making the bowl less suitable for individuals watching their cholesterol intake or those on a low-carb diet.
The Sweet Earth Enlightened Foods Protein Lover's Breakfast has elicited a range of opinions from consumers, with many reviewers noting that they find the bowl to be excessively potato-heavy. One customer noted: "I'm not a huge fan of potatoes, and that's the main ingredient in this dish, unfortunately. The flavor, however, is good." Another reviewer says that the meal could also use more eggs, adding, "It would be nice to be able to add the cheese after the initial cooking, as it gets overcooked in the microwave and clumps."
6. Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl
The Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl is just one of the multitude of Aldi brands sold at the chain of stores. The bowl features potatoes, eggs, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese, which all comes out to 24 grams of protein and some rather disappointing statistics. The seven-ounce breakfast bowl contains 460 calories, 33 grams of fat, 1,100 milligrams of sodium, and 240 milligrams of cholesterol — all rather high numbers that should probably give you pause.
Customer responses to Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl have constituted a blend of praise and criticism. Lunchtime Review rates the bowl at a high 4.5 out of 5 for its flavor, elaborating, "The potatoes are well-cooked, they are good and tender [...] The bacon has a good smoky flavor and I actually think that it's bacon [...] It tastes like actual bacon. The sausage has a good flavor. It's not super, overly spiced but it's really good."
The Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl didn't win over every palate, as some reviewers called out the unappealing texture of the potatoes and eggs. One Reddit reviewer gives the meal 6 out of 10, saying, "Not bad, just bland... Very bland. Texture wise though everything is good, no rubbery eggs or tough sausage."
5. Kroger Sausage Scramble Breakfast Bowl
At $2.99 a pop, the Kroger Sausage Scramble Breakfast Bowl is a steal. Made with scrambled eggs, roasted red potatoes, and sausage in a three-cheese sauce, the breakfast on the run is topped with shredded cheddar. Each 7.5-ounce container comes with 18 grams of protein, 380 calories, 27 grams of fat, and 14 grams of carbs, which is pretty average for a breakfast bowl. On the flip side, the bowl is heavy on cholesterol, with 245 milligrams of the stuff accounting for 82% of an adult's recommended daily intake. The meal's 910 milligrams of sodium is also substantial, making up 38% of the daily sodium allowance.
Despite its questionable nutritional content, Lunchtime Review gives the Kroger Sausage Scramble Breakfast Bowl a commendable rating of 4 out of 5 for its notable cheesiness but suggests that the sausage could benefit from extra seasoning, as it tends to be overshadowed by the other flavors. The dish won praise of its other ingredients, with the reviewer stating that "The eggs are nice and fluffy, they're not rubbery or tough, which is good. [...] I think [the potatoes] are cooked really nicely because they have a little bit of a firmness to them like a chunky hash brown does, but they aren't really super soft."
4. Eggland's Best Loaded Potato Scramble Breakfast Bowl
Just like its name suggests, the Eggland's Best Loaded Potato Scramble Breakfast Bowl includes potatoes and whole eggs. It also comes with onion, green onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese. According to the label, the 7-ounce meal comes with 15 grams of protein, 290 calories, and 7 grams of fat. It is somewhat heavy on other stuff you may want to keep an eye on, with 100 milligrams of cholesterol (67% of the recommended daily intake) and 910 milligrams of sodium (40% of the recommended daily intake).
At $5.39, Eggland's Best Loaded Potato Scramble Breakfast Bowl is pretty pricey, too. So is it worth the cash? Well, yes and no. Perhaps Lunchtime Review sums up the on-the-go breakfast best, concluding that it's pretty average in both flavor and texture. The reviewer states: "It's good. I don't think it will blow you away but it's definitely not bad. [...] The texture is good, the egg is cooked well, you get the little pieces of bacon in there. The potatoes — some of them are very soft and the other ones are not hard, but they are firmer."
3. Jimmy Dean Chorizo Breakfast Bowl
As the popular country singer, actor, TV host, and brains behind the Jimmy Dean brand once said: "Sausage is a great deal like life. You get out of it what you put into it." It seems that this sentiment also applies to the brand's breakfast bowls. While the Jimmy Dean Chorizo Breakfast Bowl also consists of potatoes, onions, peppers, eggs, and cheddar, it's the chorizo that seems to steal the spotlight.
According to Freezer Meal Frenzy, the rich, juicy, and slightly spicy chorizo singlehandedly carries the other of the meal's ingredients, which on their own would have tasted rather bland. The blog goes so far as to call the offering the best of the Jimmy Dean breakfast bowls. The Beer Review Guy also rates the bowl highly, giving it 4.5 out of 5, although he claims the chorizo could be more flavorful.
While the Jimmy Dean Chorizo Breakfast Bowl has received a thumbs-up from reviewers for taste, it falls slightly short of being a healthy breakfast choice. The combination of chorizo and other ingredients may make it a tasty morning treat, but it's essential to be mindful of the meal's high nutritional values, including a 380-calorie content, 26 grams of fat, and 730 milligrams of sodium. This is particularly noteworthy since, as noted by Freezer Meal Frenzy, the breakfast bowl isn't overly filling on its own and will probably require an additional slice of toast.
2. Gardein Southwest Sausage and Veggie Breakfast Bowl
The Gardein Southwest Sausage and Veggie Breakfast Bowl isn't just for vegetarians, as it's also suitable for vegans. Given that it's one of the few frozen breakfast bowls out there made without eggs or cheese, the meal comes with plant-based sausage and plant-based scrambled eggs, as well as black beans, vegan mozz'rella shreds, roasted potatoes, bell peppers, corn, cilantro, and lime pesto sauce. In addition, the 8.5-ounce dish is Non-GMO Project Verified and contains no cholesterol. It also comes with 330 calories, 18 grams of fat, and 790 milligrams of sodium, which is pretty middle-of-the-road compared to the full slate of frozen breakfast bowls in the average grocery.
Despite the fact that its nutritional stats could be better, the Gardein Southwest Sausage and Veggie Breakfast Bowl has received a positive reception from reviewers. One satisfied customer calls the breakfast "hearty and tasty," adding, "Pretty good, very filling, big portion, wouldn't necessarily know it was vegan. Would buy again." Another reviewer agrees, saying, "First time trying a veggie bowl, was not disappointed at all. The plant based sausage tasted just like Turkey sausage and had good flavor with the bell peppers & onions."
1. Dr. Praeger's Egg Whites Kale Breakfast Bowl
Compared to other breakfast bowls, Dr. Praeger's Egg Whites Kale Breakfast Bowl has a surprisingly short list of ingredients. Made with scrambled egg whites sourced from cage-free chickens, as well as kale, potatoes, onions, peppers, and cheddar, the meal doesn't contain any soy or gluten. While it's pretty low on protein, with just 11 grams of the stuff, the 7-ounce bowl also comes with just 200 calories, 8 grams of fat, 10 milligrams of cholesterol, and 510 milligrams of sodium.
Dr. Praeger's Egg Whites Kale Breakfast Bowl has been praised by consumers for its flavor and hearty nature. One Amazon customer said that it contained the "Right balance of ingredients. Very easy & quick to prepare in microwave. A larger portion than I would ordinarily eat." Another reviewer noted that "These little healthy bowls are bomb! It tastes fresh, you can't even tell they were frozen. I like to add hot sauce to mine to kick it up a notch. They are hearty too so it doesn't feel like I'm eating a low cal breakfast....but I am."